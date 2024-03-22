Your account
Ben Affleck Looks Refreshed With a Clean-Shaven Face After Years of Rocking a Full Beard 

By
Feature Before and After Clean Shaven Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (2)

Ben Affleck has said goodbye to his beard.

Affleck, 51, was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 21, rocking a clean-shaven face. The refreshed look was completed with a subtle haircut. The actor was all smiles as photographers snapped photos of him enjoying a walk with his son, Samuel. (Affleck shares Samuel, 12, as well as Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.) 

While Affleck had been rocking facial hair for years, this isn’t the first time he’s reached for clippers. He rocked the no-hair look throughout 2015 and famously shaved his scruff at a 2013 Oscars afterparty after his film Argo won Best Picture. 

The makeover took place at Craig’s, and Garner, now 51, supplied the clippers, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “He did it himself at the restaurant. The whole family was tired of the beard!” the source added. (Affleck and Garner were married from 2005 to 2018.) 

Clean Shaven Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Prior to the Thursday sighting, Affleck discreetly showed off his transformation at the Saturday, March 16, Los Angeles Lakers game at the Crypto.com Arena. 

He wore a baseball cap for the occasion, which partially distracted from the hair change. He attended the game with Samuel and wife Jennifer Lopez. (The pair wed in July 2022 after rekindling their romance. The couple was previously engaged from 2002 to 2004 but called off the wedding due to excessive media attention. Like Affleck, Lopez, now 54, welcomed children in a previous marriage. She shares twins Emme and Max, 15, with ex Marc Anthony.) 

Jennifer Lopez and Samuel Garner Affleck Lakers
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and his son Samuel Garner Affleck attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Of course, Affleck wasn’t the only one to make a style statement at the sports event. 

Lopez wore a pair of heeled sequin boots by Jimmy Choo with pleated baggy jeans by Gucci and a cream cropped jacket. She accessorized the look with a pale pink quilted Chanel purse and Bottega Veneta gold aviator sunglasses. 

The game’s A-list attendees also included Kim Kardashian, Magic Johnson, Bad Bunny and Corey Gamble.

