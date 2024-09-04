Benny Blanco knows a funky pedicure when he sees one.
Blanco’s pedicurist, Tahvya, showed off an elaborate design she painted on the music producer’s feet via Instagram on Tuesday, September 3. The artwork featured a coral Persian rug decorated with a blue, yellow and maroon design. Perhaps the most interesting part of the pattern was the tips of Blanca’s nails, which featured a nude fuzzy fringe, just like the classic rugs.
“❣️ Persian rugs ❣️,” Tahvya captioned the post. “Handpainted @itsbennyblanco.”
Fans were quick to share their reactions in the comments section. “Hahahaha I knew this would be Benny’s toes lmao😂,” one person wrote, as singer Kehlani added, “Insane.” More fans gushed that the design was “dope.”
Blanco, 36, later reposted the nail art on his Instagram story.
Blanco’s pedicure perfectly matched his personal style, which includes colorful tops, printed pants, patterned sets and more.
Blanco, who is dating Selena Gomez, took his unique style to the red carpet at the 2024 Grammys in February. For music’s biggest night, Blanco rocked a yellow, mint and orange sweater that featured zigzags, clouds and rainbows.
Deal of the DayScore This Rich Mom-Style Matching Set Now for 20% Off! View Deal
He elevated his top with a forest green blazer and matching pants. Blanco topped his look off with black patent leather loafers and gold bracelets.
The “Love Yourself” song writer again opted for a fresh fit at the 2024 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in July. For the event, he paired a short-sleeve button-up top featuring cutout lacy patches — which were covered in green slime after the playful ceremony — and a relaxed collar.
Blanco teamed his shirt with floral embroidered pants featuring pink, red and blue plants and white sandals. At the time, his toes were painted a simple white shade. Blanco accessorized with layered gold necklaces and gemstone bracelets.