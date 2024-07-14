Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

What Kids’ Choice Awards Blimps Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce End Up Winning?

By
What Kids Choice Awards Blimps Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce End Up Winning
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Gotham/GC Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have plenty to celebrate after both being named winners at Nickelodeon’s 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, July 13.

The powerhouse couple, who were absent from the ceremony, collectively earned four awards. Swift, 34, dominated with three accolades: Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Global Music Star and Favorite Ticket of the Year for her Eras Tour. Kelce, also 34, took home the award for Favorite Male Sports Star.

The duo’s major win at the awards show coincided with a busy day for them both. Swift was lighting up the stage in Milan with her Eras Tour while Kelce was competing in the 2024 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Nevada.

The KCA victory for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end fulfilled a prediction by his brother, Jason Kelce, who had joked just days earlier that Travis’s win was inevitable. Competing against sports heavyweights like his teammate Patrick Mahomes, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, LeBron James and Stephen Curry, Jason was confident about his brother’s chances.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline

“If it’s kids voting, you’re winning this by a landslide,” Jason, 36, joked on the Wednesday, June 12, episode of the “New Heights” podcast.

What Kids Choice Awards Blimps Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce End Up Winning
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Patrick Smith/Getty Images

“You think so? You think I got the kids?” Travis asked. Jason replied, “I’m just letting you know, my demographic when I went outside used to be fat, hairy guys… Now, I go out in public, routinely, 14-year-old little girls.”

Jason continued, “That is where my bread and butter’s at. 12 to 14-year-old little girls are like, ‘Oh my God, you’re the brother of Travis, dating Taylor Swift.’ So I don’t think there’s a chance in hell that you’re not winning this award if it’s truly chosen by children.”

Jason joked that they should hand Travis the award “right now,” to which the tight end promised to continue to be a good role model for the young ones.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's Family Guide: NFL Stars Will Make History as First Brothers to Face Off in Super Bowl 62 and 87

Related: A Complete Guide to Travis and Jason Kelce’s Family

“I’ll make sure I keep influencing the kids to do the right things in this world,” Travis said.

Kelce and Swift have been dating since summer 2023, making their relationship public in September. Despite the challenges of long distance, the couple continues to support each other.

Swift recently showed her support for Kelce when the Kansas City Chiefs’ official Instagram page celebrated him being named the NFL’s best tight end by ESPN.

“Travis Kelce, the Big Yeti himself, has been ranked as the NFL’s best tight end by exes, coaches, scouts and players,” the social media post read. “You might even say he knows how to ball.”

Stars at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour'

Related: Celebrities Who Had the Time of Their Lives at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour'

Swift, who “liked” the post, references the same line in her song “So High School” from The Tortured Poets Department.

The Foreo Luna Mini? It’s Kate Bosworth-Approved and 58% off!

Deal of the Day

The Foreo Luna Mini? It’s Kate Bosworth-Approved and 58% off! View Deal

“You know how to ball, I know Aristotle,” she sings on the track.

Kelce has frequently attended Swift’s concerts, enthusiastically performing the choreography from the VIP section and even recently hopping on stage for a cameo.

“Taylor’s shows are unbelievable,” Kelce told Us Weekly in May. “If you haven’t been to them, you got to try it.”

In this article

Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce Laughs Off Coaches Bill Belichick and Andy Reid's Comments About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!