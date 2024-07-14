Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have plenty to celebrate after both being named winners at Nickelodeon’s 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, July 13.

The powerhouse couple, who were absent from the ceremony, collectively earned four awards. Swift, 34, dominated with three accolades: Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Global Music Star and Favorite Ticket of the Year for her Eras Tour. Kelce, also 34, took home the award for Favorite Male Sports Star.

The duo’s major win at the awards show coincided with a busy day for them both. Swift was lighting up the stage in Milan with her Eras Tour while Kelce was competing in the 2024 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Nevada.

The KCA victory for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end fulfilled a prediction by his brother, Jason Kelce, who had joked just days earlier that Travis’s win was inevitable. Competing against sports heavyweights like his teammate Patrick Mahomes, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, LeBron James and Stephen Curry, Jason was confident about his brother’s chances.

“If it’s kids voting, you’re winning this by a landslide,” Jason, 36, joked on the Wednesday, June 12, episode of the “New Heights” podcast.

“You think so? You think I got the kids?” Travis asked. Jason replied, “I’m just letting you know, my demographic when I went outside used to be fat, hairy guys… Now, I go out in public, routinely, 14-year-old little girls.”

Jason continued, “That is where my bread and butter’s at. 12 to 14-year-old little girls are like, ‘Oh my God, you’re the brother of Travis, dating Taylor Swift.’ So I don’t think there’s a chance in hell that you’re not winning this award if it’s truly chosen by children.”

Jason joked that they should hand Travis the award “right now,” to which the tight end promised to continue to be a good role model for the young ones.

“I’ll make sure I keep influencing the kids to do the right things in this world,” Travis said.

Kelce and Swift have been dating since summer 2023, making their relationship public in September. Despite the challenges of long distance, the couple continues to support each other.

Swift recently showed her support for Kelce when the Kansas City Chiefs’ official Instagram page celebrated him being named the NFL’s best tight end by ESPN.

“Travis Kelce, the Big Yeti himself, has been ranked as the NFL’s best tight end by exes, coaches, scouts and players,” the social media post read. “You might even say he knows how to ball.”

Swift, who “liked” the post, references the same line in her song “So High School” from The Tortured Poets Department.

“You know how to ball, I know Aristotle,” she sings on the track.

Kelce has frequently attended Swift’s concerts, enthusiastically performing the choreography from the VIP section and even recently hopping on stage for a cameo.

“Taylor’s shows are unbelievable,” Kelce told Us Weekly in May. “If you haven’t been to them, you got to try it.”