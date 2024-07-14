Taylor Swift accidentally swallowed another bug on her Eras Tour.

During the acoustic section of Swift’s first Milan concert on Saturday, July 13, played Red’s “I Almost Do” on the piano. Shortly after starting the 2012 track, Swift, 34, stopped playing and started coughing.

“I knew it would happen because there’s so many bugs here tonight,” Swift, 34, told the crowd. “One sec, I just need to cough a little bit.”

The pop star continued the song, which ended up as a mashup of “I Almost Do” and “The Moment I Know.” (Swift combined a medley of “The 1” and “Wonderland” moments earlier during her guitar surprise selection.)

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Became the ‘Errors Tour’ Ethan Miller/TAS23/Getty Images Taylor Swift may be a billionaire, but she’s still a relatable queen. Since embarking on her Eras Tour in March, Swift has floored fans and critics alike with her impressive record-breaking concert, which spans over three and a half hours in length and features the singer performing a set list of 44 […]

This is not the first time Swift has eaten an insect. She previously swallowed bugs during Eras stops in Chicago and London, respectively. (The Chicago show took place in June 2023, one year before her gig at London’s Wembley Stadium.)

Saturday was Swift’s first of two consecutive concerts at Milan’s San Siro Stadium, and she used the fashion capital to debut a few new outfits. During her respective Fearless, 1989 and The Tortured Poets Department sets, Swift rocked brand-new looks. She swapped her usual Fearless-style flapper dress for a black-and-gold, chevron bodysuit. Fans have noticed the colors and patterns resemble outfits she wore on her 2018 Reputation world tour.

🚨| Taylor Swift stuns swallowing her 3rd official bug on ‘The Eras Tour’! #MilanTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/2KeUM0WrSc — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) July 13, 2024

Swift sported a matching Roberto Cavalli set in teal during her 1989 section. For TTPD, Swift’s white gown featured the words “Who’s Afraid of Little “Old Me” instead of the usual “I Love You, It’s Ruining My Life.”

Swift also improvised part of her “Midnight Rain” choreography during the Midnights section of the show, once again pantomiming doing archery as she sings “He never thinks of me, except when I’m on TV.” The archer pose has become a symbol of Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who does the same move to enter every NFL game.

Related: All the Surprise Songs Taylor Swift Hasn't Played on the 'Eras Tour' Yet For the entire duration of the Eras Tour, which kicked off in March 2023, Taylor Swift has performed two surprise acoustic songs at every show. With the help of an acoustic guitar and an upright piano with flowers painted on it, Swift performs songs that aren’t on the main setlist during the acoustic portion of […]

“I always wanted to do something when I ran out of the tunnel,” Kelce explained during an October 2023 episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “I’m like, ‘Man, you know what’s really been motivating for me?’ It’s to always dream big [and] always shoot for the stars, so I’m just out there shooting for the stars, baby.”

Swift began dating Kelce, 34, in summer 2023. Since then, he’s been a staple on the Eras Tour in between his NFL commitments. He was absent on Saturday, however, as the show conflicted with the 35th annual American Century Championship charity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, California, but he still had Swift on the brain.

“You still got Taylor,” a fan yelled out when Kelce struggled with his tee.

The NFL star replied, “You ain’t lying there. Thank you for that.”