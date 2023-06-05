Quit bugging her! Taylor Swift shook things off after accidentally swallowing a bug during her final Chicago show on The Eras Tour.

“I swallowed a bug, I’m so sorry,” the “Anti-Hero” singer, 33, said in a fan video shared via Twitter from her Sunday, June 4, performance at Soldier Field. The user captioned the funny clip, “Can you believe A BUG went to the eras tour AND met taylor swift and I DIDN’T????”

Swift went on to joke that the insect was “delicious” before asking the audience, “Is there any chance none of you saw that?” She continued: “It’s fine — I’ve swallowed it. OK, so I’m just gonna try not to do as many of those. This is gonna happen again tonight, there’s so many bugs. There’s a thousand of them. Anyway, this has been fun.”

Her unexpected snack wasn’t the only incident that happened during the concert. During the Lover set of the show, the “Blank Space” singer playfully entertained the crowd while experiencing a microphone malfunction. Captured by a fan, the Grammy winner screamed into her mic and made annoyed faces while waiting for the issue to be fixed.

“Alright, guys, let’s start this over again. None of that happened,” Swift told attendees after a crew member brought out a new mic, according to the concertgoer’s video. “Let’s take a second in our memories, rewind it back. None of that happened. OK? We’re back to 36 seconds ago.”

Swift’s two previous nights in Chicago were also filled with memorable moments. On Saturday, June 3, Maren Morris joined the “Enchanted” songstress on stage to perform their duet “You All Over Me” off her rerecorded album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

“It was so nice and so generous of you to lend your voice to the very first rerecording I had because nobody knew if this was going to be, like, a success or a very embarrassing project,” Swift told the “Make You Stay” artist, also 33, during the show. “It could have been very embarrassing for you.”

Morris, for her part, called Fearless “one of my favorite records” before telling Swift “it was an honor to be on it.”

The night before, Swift paid tribute to her fans in the LGBTQ+ community in honor of the beginning of Pride Month. “I’m looking out tonight [and] I’m seeing so many incredible individuals who are living authentically and beautifully, and this is a safe space for you,” she said on Friday, June 2. “This is a celebratory space for you. One of the things that makes me feel so prideful is getting to be with you and watching you interact with each other, being so loving and so thoughtful and so caring.”

Her message came after her performance of her 2019 tune “You Need to Calm Down.” The single’s music video featured many queer artists and drag queens — including Billy Porter, the cast of Queer Eye, RuPaul and more — and shouts out the nonprofit organization GLAAD in its lyrics. “Why are you mad? When you could be GLADD?” she sings in the song.

Swift — who is currently dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy after her split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn — went on to emphasize the importance of voting after calling out “harmful pieces of legislation” putting the LGBTQ+ community “at risk.”

“We can support as much as we want during Pride Month but if we’re not doing our research on these elected officials, [asking] ‘Are they actually advocates? Are they allies? Are they protectors of equality? Do I want to vote for them?’” she asked.

The “You Belong With Me” singer wrapped up her speech by wishing her fans a “Happy Pride Month,” adding, “I love you guys so much.”