Whether they’re breaking out patterns and prints, rocking a sexy string number or sticking to a basic cut, celebrities are always flooding our Instagram feeds with sexy snaps of their bikini bodies!

And with such fit physiques, it’s no surprise these stars take any opportunity to strut their stuff in itty-bitty bikinis. We’ve kept track of every post and picture shared this year, so in anticipation of Us Weekly’s Best Bodies issue, which is on newsstands May 26, Stylish is serving up the 10 best bikini bodies in 2021.

So press play on the video above and keep scrolling, because we have the breakdown on which celebrities stand out in sexy swimwear.

10) Megan Thee Stallion — the ultimate #fitspo — obviously landed on our list. The 26-year-old rapper, who’s shared many a sexy bikini photo, stands for body positivity and has taken her 22.5 million Instagram followers along for her #hottiebootcamp, aka her fitness journey.

She even opened the 2020 American Music Awards with a powerful message about embracing her body. She said: “I love my body. Every curve, every inch, every mark, every dimple is a temple. My body is mine. And nobody owns it but me.”

9) Sister, sister! Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin have certainly served up some steamy pics to the ‘gram, taking a cue from mom Lisa Rinna. But it hasn’t been all smooth sailing. Amelia, 19, opened up about her battle with anorexia in 2019 and has since made changes to her diet.

“I just snapped out it. Like I was so lucky that I was just like, ‘Yeah, I don’t want to be 45 pound,’” she told Lauren Bosstick on the Skinny Confidential podcast. “I’m not going to ruin my life because of whatever issues I’m having. You don’t need to be skinny to live your best life.”

8) Olivia Rodrigo’s song “Drivers License” may have made Billboard’s Hot 100, but her fit figure has landed her spot number 8 on Us Weekly’s best bikini bodies list. In April 2021, she posed in a little blue bikini from Peony Swimwear — and there’s no denying that her body is off the charts.

7) Hottie with a body! Brielle Biermann takes every opportunity to show off her curves — and model mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s swimwear line, Salty K. As for how she gets her body looking so good? Intermittent fasting, a pattern of eating that alternated between periods of eating and fasting.

6) With abs for days, it’s no surprise Larsa Pippen’s bikini bod earned a spot on our list. The Real Housewives of Miami alum has quite the enviable collection swimsuits too. Back in April 2021 for example, just after her split with NBA player Malik Beasley, she stunned in a little Chanel bikini.

5) If anyone knows how to take a 5-star bikini picture, it’s Real Housewives of New Jersey star and self-proclaimed “swimsuit junkie” Melissa Gorga. But before slipping into a swimsuit, the Bravo star revealed to Us Weekly that she’ll steer clear of salty foods: “I retain water, so I pay attention to if I’m going to anything really salty or Chinese food.”

4) Heidi Montag steals the number 4 spot on our list — and for good reason! The Hills: New Beginnings star shows off her curves on the regular, be it via Instagram posts or TikTok videos. Plus, she’s also quick to speak out against the haters.

She clapped back to nasty commenters on Instagram, writing: “I love my body! I am not pregnant … I also weigh more than I ever have, but I am also stronger than I have ever been. I refuse to be #bodyshamed! I love #food and #wine! I am going to enjoy my life!”

3) Want an unreal bikini body a la Salma Hayek? Well the 53-year-old actress — who is also the queen of makeup free selfies — says her secret is juicing! In fact she even started her own company, Cooler Cleanse.

“When I feel stressed, I turn to food for comfort. Cleaning is like my meditation. It makes me stop, focus and think about what I’m putting into my body,” she writes on the coolercleanse.com website. “I’m making a commitment to my health and hitting the reset button.”

2) Bella Hadid shows off her insanely fit body frequently on Instagram, taking pictures of her super cute bathing suits that always seem to have a vintage flair. She stays in shape by hitting the gym with celebrity trainer Joe Holder. The trainer, who also works with Naomi Campbell, told W magazine, “You don’t need special powders and treatments for the most part. Do it 95 percent right and the rest will fall into place.”

1) The hottest bikini body of 2021 goes to the one and only Kylie Jenner! The 23-year-old Kylie Skin founder is always slipping into some form of a sexy bikini — be it a latex material, tie-dye print or bright pop of color.

But the mom of one (she shares daughter Stormi with Travis Scott!) gets her fit physique through hard work and dedication. In fact, she revealed via Instagram that she never misses a Monday at the gym. Her diet is also up to par. Jenner told Harper’s Bazaar that she starts her morning with bone broth, mixed with lavender and lemon or celery juice.