Country chic! There was no shortage of glitz or glamour at the 2022 ACM Awards. With designer dresses, jewels and top-notch glam, singers and stars slayed the red carpet on Monday, March 7.

With a handful of magnificent metallic moments and some seriously stunning beauty looks, there’s no denying that these stars brought their A-game. While all the ladies (and the men!) dressed to impress, there were a few looks that stood out among the rest. Those that made Us Weekly’s best dressed list? Kristin Cavallari, Mickey Guyton, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and last, but certainly not least, Carrie Underwood.

5) Kristin Cavallari

Host with the most! The Very Cavallari star kicked off the evening with red carpet coverage — and she obviously put her most fashionable foot forward.

For the big night, the Uncommon James founder, who was styled by Dani Michelle, wore a sexy Mugler dress, which was paired with Stuart Weitzman heels. When it came to glam, she opted for a full face of clean beauty on behalf of Well People.

4) Mickey Guyton

The signer served up sparkle for ACM Awards, opting for a glitzy black dress by Markarian and metallic shoes from Malone Souliers. The sleek gown was cinched at the waist and paired with hoop earrings and a diamond bracelet.

3) Kelsea Ballerini

Simply stunning! The “Hole in a Bottle” singer looked absolutely incredible in a Saint Laurent black gown, which featured a plunging neckline. Stylist Molly Dickson teamed the sophisticated dress with strappy sandals and velvet black gloves. Her choker necklace from Messika and diamond ring from Candy Ice truly took the look to a whole new level though.

As for her beauty look? The star rocked an undone ponytail that was created using a lineup of Monat products.

2) Maren Morris

Country meets couture! The singer slayed the style scene in a vintage Christian Dior leather dress that was found by stylist Dani Michelle. “Year 2000 @dior for your yeehaw,” Morris captioned an Instagram post of her look.

1) Carrie Underwood

A fashion favorite! The “Before He Cheats” vocalist dominated the red carpet in a Dolce and Gabbana sequin mini dress that showed off her toned legs. She accessorized her look with lucite pumps and a matching clutch.

When it game to bling, the ACM Award winner shimmered in yellow gold diamond earrings and a ring from Le Vian.

