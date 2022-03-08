Cowboy cuties! The men of country music brought out all the stops for the ACM Awards on Monday, March 7. From western wear to black tie tuxedos, the red carpet was filled with a wide range of fabulous fashion.

From the moment singers and stars started stepping on the scene at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, there was no denying that funky suits — and terrific toppers — were going to be all the rage.

From Chase Rice’s laidback leather look to Chris Young’s Canali suit, these hunks proved that they had a flair for fashion — and no fear about showing off their individual style.

Take Jimmie Allen for instance. The 36-year-old singer has a habit of shutting down the scene in stellar suits, and the ACM Awards were no different.

For the big shebang, the Dancing With the Stars alum rocked a custom-made metallic snakeskin suit that sent jaws dropping. He layered a mesh shirt underneath and topped off the whole look with a sparkly cowboy hat. He didn’t skimp out on the shoe game either, rocking pointy toe boots with a few glitzy accents.

While Allen went all out, Ryan Hurd took a more traditional route — but he still gets five stars for his stellar style. The 35-year-old singer, who is married to Maren Morris, stepped on the scene in a seriously chic brown silk suit. It was his accessory game that took things to the next level though.

The “Diamonds or Twine” singer accessorized his look with a Bruno Magli chocolate suede loafers and a Vacheron Constantin Patrimony Self-Winding watch that retails for a casual $25,900.

While country was an obvious influence for a handful of the singers (read: Brock Davies and Chris Lucas), some other vocalists got a bit creative when it came to their inspiration.

Take Jordan Davis for example. The 33-year-old singer explained during the red carpet pre-show that his brown suit was an ode to “old school Peaky Blinders.”

To see all these looks and more of the hottest hunks from the ACM Awards red carpet, keep scrolling. From Thomas Rhett to Blanco Brown, keep scrolling to get the details on all of the fabulous fashion from the awards show.