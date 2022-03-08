Double dose of love! The 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards served as the ultimate date night for some of music’s biggest couples.

While host Dolly Parton walked the Monday, March 7, red carpet solo, her cohosts, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, posed with their significant others. (The 76-year-old “Jolene” singer has been married to Carl Thomas Dean since 1966, but she keeps him out of the public eye as much as possible.)

The “Freedom Was a Highway” crooner, 36, and his wife, Alexis Gale, took a break from their two daughters, Naomi, 2, and Zara, 4 months, to attend the Las Vegas event. Allen is also the father of 7-year-old son Aadyn, from a previous relationship.

Barrett, for her part, is a mom herself, having welcomed daughter Baylah in January 2021. The “I Hope” singer, 22, took off her parenting hat for the night and celebrated the awards show with her husband, Cade Foehner, whom she wed in October 2019 after falling in love on season 16 of American Idol.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd also left their 23-month-old son Hayes at home while attending one of country music’s biggest nights.

The “Circles Around This Town” songstress, 31, and the “To a T” crooner, 35, are the first married couple to be nominated in the same year at the ACMs since Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in 2017.

Morris is nominated for Female Artist of the Year alongside Barrett, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce. Hurd, for his part, earned a nod for New Male Artist of the Year. However, Parker McCollum was announced as the New Male Artist winner on Friday, March 4, ahead of the live event.

Kelsea Ballerini — who is set to perform “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans” with Parton during the show — turned heads as she stepped out with husband Morgan Evans on Monday night.

The “Hole in the Bottle” songstress, 28, rocked a sexy, black Saint Laurent gown while her husband, 36, wore a sleek black suit.

Scroll down to see which of country music’s hottest couples attended the ACM Awards: