



Beyoncé may run the world but she’s also just like Us and loves to shop at Target.

When discussing everything from the Ivy Park business to daily duties during the Elle January 2020 cover story, Queen Bey revealed that for her everyday life, she keeps it very down-to-earth. She even shops like a regular ol’ person!

“The last time I went to a supermarket, it was more like a bodega before a Madonna concert. Jay and I snuck into one in Crenshaw and bought some Cuervo and Funyuns chips,” she told the publication. “And… y’all know you see me at Target and I see y’all trying to sneak pics.”

The same goes for her go-to makeup look, which she keeps very — we repeat, very — minimal. “Moisturizer, a little concealer and a bright lip.” Currently taking notes on how to behave like a boss babe off the clock.

Even though we’ve seen her in countless head-turning ensembles for red carpets and galas, for her day-to-day wear, she keeps to the “basics” so she can wear and restyle them again and again. But for those extra-special outfits, she either donates or holds onto them, both for touching reasons.

“I also donate my personal clothes to great charities that support women getting back on their feet,” she told the publication. “And I save my special pieces for my daughters!” She then goes on to quote one of her own songs, “Lovehappy,” like a true hero. “‘I give my daughter my custom dresses, so she gon’ be litty. Vintage pieces by the time she hit the city, yeah-ah!!’”

As chill as all of this sounds, for certain occasions, she likes to take her sweet time to feel like a true A-lister. When asked how long it takes her to get ready, she replied, “As long as I take, I better look like Halle Berry.”