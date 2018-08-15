When it comes to Vogue covers, September 2018 is turning out to be a hallmark issue. First, Rihanna brought back the ultra-thin penciled-in brow. Then, Beyoncé came along to really raise the bar: she braided her own hair for her cover shoot.

Perhaps it’s all part of her goal right now to capture authenticity. First, she sang about how perfection is the disease of a nation, but now she’s practicing what she preaches. For her cover shoot, which she creatively directed, Beyoncé chose to appear in minimal hair and makeup for a pure representation of black femininity. The result: stunning but not overly produced images taken by 23-year-old Tyler Mitchell, who was hand picked by Queen Bey herself.

But that’s not all, there’s also a behind-the-scenes footage found on Vogue.com in which Beyoncé can be seen in a neck full of diamonds and a couture dress playing with her kids and and braiding her own hair too. Neal Farinah, longtime hairstyle and friend of Bey tells Vogue, “It doesn’t matter where we are or the time pressure we’re under, if Beyoncé has to pick up a curling iron or help me braid, she does it and we get the job done,” adding, “ She knows exactly what she’s about.”

Beyoncé wasn’t just raw with her physical appearance in the most important fashion issue of the year. She also penned a personal essay for the mag describing her road to coming to peace with her post-baby body after giving birth to twins Rumi and Sir last year via c-section. She writes, “After the C-section, my core felt different. It had been major surgery. Some of your organs are shifted temporarily, and in rare cases, removed temporarily during delivery. I am not sure everyone understands that. I needed time to heal, to recover. During my recovery, I gave myself self-love and self-care, and I embraced being curvier. I accepted what my body wanted to be.”

