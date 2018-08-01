Listen, we’re not saying bold brows are going anywhere because they are as chic as ever, but if we were to argue that skinny brows were to come back in vogue, it would be because Rihanna wore them on the cover of Vogue. Specifically, British Vogue’s September 2018 cover.

See Ivanka Trump’s Washington, D.C., Style Evolution

And behold, it’s the truth. BadGalRiRi posed for a major cover cooked up by the creative genius at the helm of Vogue across the pond Edward Enninful. Just how major? Rihanna paid homage to the late great Marlene Dietrich, screen siren and iconic 20th century vamp with pencil thin eyebrows that were the German star’s signature back in the day. It’s a lavish cover for the most lavish fashion issue of the year, and only Rihanna would do.

See Jennifer Lopez’s Hottest Fashion Moments

As such, Rihanna is rocking pencil thin brows to frame her peepers, but it’s important to note that they were likely covered and camouflaged for the shots — not plucked. And thanks to some expert products, you can get in on the 1930’s film star vibes a la Rihanna without actually committing to the look permanently. (Kandee Johnson modeled how to mask brows with Elmer’s glue sticks in a beauty tutorial with Kim Kardashian, which you can check out here.)

See Princess Charlene of Monaco’s Most Stunning Style Moments

Not so into the idea? Rock a glossy blood red lip like Rihanna does on the cover and call it a day. Or, you could head on over to her mega-fun Fenty Beauty tutorial that she filmed for American Vogue earlier this year to get the skinny, or in this case not-so-skinny, on how she likes to fill-in her brows for maximum impact.

You can catch Rihanna on the cover of British Vogue on international newsstands starting on August 3.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!