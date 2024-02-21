Beyoncé is back to being a — golden — blonde.

After months of rocking icy platinum locks, Beyoncé, 42, returned to her warm roots at her Cécred launch party in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 20. In images and videos shared from the event via social media, Beyoncé wore her honey-colored mane in a half-up, half-down ‘do that featured loose curls and caramel highlights as well as chestnut lowlights.

She paired the hair makeover with soft glam and an angelic all-white outfit by Prabal Gurung. First seen on the spring/summer 2024 ready-to-wear runway, the getup featured a pleated one-shoulder top teamed with an airy cape with billowing sleeves. The outfit was completed with high-waisted balloon trousers and pointed-toe heels. Beyoncé accessorized with rounded sunglasses and metallic jewelry.

Beyoncé’s decision to return to the aurelian hue at the Cécred soirée isn’t exactly surprising as the platinum look was presumably a wig and the haircare brand — made for all textures and hair types — is a celebration of the hitmaker’s personal hair journey. (Beyoncé’s natural mane has maintained a hazelnut shade for most of her career.)

Before announcing the brand’s name earlier this month, the hitmaker teased the beauty venture in May 2023 via Instagram. “How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” Beyoncé wrote of her mom Tina Knowles’ Headliners hair salon in Houston, Texas. “Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon.”

Beyoncé explained: “I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

In her March/April 2024 cover story for Essence magazine, Beyoncé opened up further about Cécred, sharing that she decided on the name because haircare has always been “sacred to me.”

“The relationship we have with our hair is such a deeply personal journey. From spending my childhood in my mother’s salon to my father applying oil on my scalp to treat my psoriasis— these moments have been sacred to me,” she told the publication.

She added, “I think that connection of community, mother and child, father and child, and respect — and allowing yourself to be taken care of, especially for Black women, who are always taking care of everyone else — it’s all sacred. So I took the end of my name, Cé, and made it the beginning of the word sacred to create Cécred. From my mother’s salon, daily rituals with my father, and years of experience in developing a hair care line, the journey has been just that: Cécred.”

Cécred officially dropped on Tuesday, offering eight affordable products including, shampoo, deep conditioner, a treatment mask and hair oil.