Blinded by the bling! Priyanka Chopra Jonas had no shortage of sparkle at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, wearing nearly 40 carats of diamonds.

Yes, you read that right. The 38-year-old actress slayed the red carpet on Sunday, May 23, in a gorgeous Dolce and Gabbana gold gown and some seriously sparkly Bulgari baubles.

While the pink gold earrings, which totaled 14.18 carats, and her two rose gold rings were certainly stunning, the piece of jewelry that stole the show was the Serpenti Misteriosi Pallini watch.

It features the brand’s iconic serpenti head, set with brilliant-cut diamonds and emerald eyes at the front. The show-stopping cuff transitions into a rose gold bracelet with brilliant-cut diamonds for a whopping total weight of 24.9 carats.

The Quantico actress’ glitz and glam didn’t stop there — her nails also had some subtle sparkle!

After applying OPI nail polish in shades Suzi’s Slinging Mezcal, I’m and Extra and Barefoot in Barcelona, celebrity nail artist Kimmie Kyees actually used a few of the gemstones from Chopra’s Dolce & Gabbana gown as nail embellishments. Kyees also added gold foil accents to her ring and pointer fingers.

When it came to makeup, the Baywatch star turned to makeup artist Mary Phillips, who also works with the Kardashians and Jenners, for a gorgeous brown and copper smoky eye.

Phillips created the look using all Max Factor products, including Masterpiece Nude Palette in Matte Sunset and Golden Nudes, Masterpiece High Precision Liquid Liner and Khol Pencil in Brown and Black.

As for that gorgeous copper lip? She used the Max Factor Color Elixir Liner in Brown ’n Nude and LipFinity Lip Color in Indulgent.

Celebrity hairstylist Bridget Brager, who also works with Eiza Gonzalez, was responsible for Chopra Jonas’ super sleek and smooth strands. She used a full range of GHD hot tools, including the two-inch Max Styler.

To complete her dream team of a glam squad, Chopra Jonas turned to creative genius and celebrity stylist Law Roach, who also works with Zendaya. Her gold Dolce and Gabbana gown was custom made, taking inspiration from a Fall 2007 runway piece.

While a solo shot of the actress’ red carpet look stirred up quite a bit of buzz on Instagram, gaining more than 100,000 likes in under an hour, a snap with her husband Nick Jonas, who looked dapper in all green suit, received double the love.

“❤️🤤,” she captioned her Instagram post with the “Jealous” singer, which gained more than 200,000 likes in 45 minutes.