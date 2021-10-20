Take a deep breath, count to ten and find your inner zen because Billie Eilish is shaking up the beauty industry. Today, Wednesday, October 20, the 19-year-old singer announced that she’s launching her first eponymous fragrance and it’s coming “so soon.”

The hitmaker shared the news with fans via Instagram. “I am SO EXCITED to finally share my debut fragrance ‘Eilish’ with you!!!!!!!!!” the “Happier Than Ever” singer wrote in the caption of her post. “This is a scent that I’ve been chasing for years and years. [It’s my] favorite smell in the WORLD. Fragrance has always been such an enormous part of my life and existence since I can remember, and it was a dream to create this scent and bring my ideas to life.”

She went on to add that the process of creating her namesake perfume has been “one of the most exciting things” she’s ever done. And given that she’s performed in front of thousands, won Grammy awards and hosted the Met Gala, that’s saying something.

The “Bad Guy” singer gave her 94 million Instagram followers a sneak peek of the fragrance’s gorgeous, metallic gold bottle shaped like an anonymous bust.

Pop on over to the brand’s insanely chic website if you want to sign up for early access and fuel your excitement even more. Not only is the brand’s logo written in delicate script, but there’s also a nude picture of Eilish that oozes glamour and elegance. Her blonde hair is styled in loose curls and her skin — décolletage included — is simply glowing.

Naturally, fans are losing it in the comments section of Eilish’s Instagram post. “YOU’RE KILLING USSSS OMG IT’S SO BEAUTIFUL,” a fan wrote, while another person added, “I’m so EXCITED you have no idea.” Others were already plotting to purchase the star’s debut fragrance. “SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEYY,” a follower said, with someone else chiming in: “MY MONEY IS YOUR MONEY.”

Eilish, who has always had a love for fragrance, told Cosmopolitan that she was inspired to break into the perfume space by her synesthesia (a phenomenon in which you experience a sense through another sense). “I was chasing this idea of this amber color, this dark brown caramelized thing,” she told the outlet about Eilish, which has a mix of sweet, spicy and fruity notes. “I wanted it to feel cozy, almost like the world November. This brown word and month — almost like tree bark.”