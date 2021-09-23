When Billie Eilish went platinum blonde in March, the Grammy-winning pop star broke the internet. In just minutes, the photo she shared to Instagram became one of the most-liked photos in the social media platform’s history — and naturally, fans positively lost their minds over her new look.

In a recent interview with Elle, the 19-year-old revealed the real reason why she ditched her bright green hair for blonde. Besides wanting a change, she wanted to be able to go places without being bombarded with paparazzi. “I couldn’t go anywhere with that hair because it was so obviously me,” she told the outlet. “I wanted anonymity.”

She went on to explain that even after dying her hair, she was afraid to go out in public. “I went to a park with a friend, and I was like, ‘No, I can’t take off my hood.'”

“I was terrified of the paparazzi and these stalkers I’ve had. But my friend was like, ‘Don’t worry: You’re okay. Nothing’s gonna happen.’ And I took my hood off, and I felt like a new person.”

And no, her hair change wasn’t a PR stunt. “I had no goal of ‘This is going to make everybody think differently of me,'” she continued. “I’ve had different-colored hair and vibes for everything I’ve ever done.”

This isn’t the first time she’s spoken up about her major hair transformation. Eilish revealed she’d wanted to go blonde for a long time on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May.

“I’ve been wanted to go blonde for a while, I don’t know what came over me,” she told the host. I saw a fan edit when I had green hair, and they just edited blonde hair on me. I was like, ‘Ah! It’s so sick I want it!’”

But that’s not to say that her hair change was a complete surprise. The “Therefore I Am” singer teased followers in December 2020 during an Instagram Live. “I’m changing it [my hair] after the doc comes out,” she said, referencing her documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.

“It will be the end of an era” she said. “I’m going to give you a new era.” That she sure did.