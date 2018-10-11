Happy Birthday, Oribe! The celeb-fave haircare line behind the beloved Dry Texturizing Spray (Meghan Markle is a fan!) is turning 10 this year. To celebrate, the brand is releasing a limited-edition sequin-printed version of the spray and is also teaming up with the beauty purveyors at Birchbox for a special set that includes the festive full-size (!) bottle and a host of travel-friendly Oribe minis that will forever solve your vacation hair woes.

The limited-edition Birchbox x Oribe box just dropped and is filled with 11 deluxe samples in addition to the full-size Dry Texturizing Spray — all for $68. From adding body and volume to providing a bit of undone hold to blowouts, updos and everything in between, there isn’t much the Dry Texturizing Spray doesn’t do, which is why it has become a backstage and on-set staple.

Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2018: Cuts, Hair Color Switches, Bangs, Extensions and More

Back in her Suits days, the Duchess of Sussex let Birchbox in on a few of her beauty secrets, and one was, naturally, a genius hack for adding volume to her hair with the help of the texturizer. “There is nothing like a hair flip,” Markle said at the time. “When my hair is feeling a little weighted, Suanne, my hair artist on set, has me bend forward and she sprays a little Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray or nothing at all, and then has me ‘flip back hard’ to give my hair a little extra bounce.” (We’d imagine a few spritzes would also be ideal for adding a bit of tousle to those infamous messy buns of hers!)

Meghan Markle’s Standout Hair Moments: Her Best Updos, Ponytails, Blowouts and More

As for the rest of the Birchbox x Oribe kit, you’ll essentially just want to dump all the minis in your travel bag and call it a day. There is shine-inducing moisturizing creams, smoothing treatments and heat protectants to apply on damp hair, in addition to pint-sized editions of texture lotion and plumping mousse for styling.

Birthday Girl Cardi B Has the Most Insane Nails — and We Have the Pics to Prove It

Once you’ve got your ‘do all done, the Gold Lust Dry Shampoo, Après Beach Wave and Shine Spray and, of course, Dry Texturizing Spray are all perfect for a finishing things off and refreshing throughout the day.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!