Allow Us to brighten up your day with a bit of eye — and lip! — candy. The clean cosmetics experts at Bite Beauty are here with a new Instagram series called #HotGuysMakingLipstick, which features videos of (you guessed it!) hunks suiting up in lab coats to mix there own pout products. Wells Adams (former Bachelorette contestant and Sarah Hyland’s better half) and Steven Perkins (YouTube star and husband of beauty blogger extraordinaire Desi Perkins) took over formulation duties in the first two clips, and they are required watching.

“Bite Beauty believes you should pay super close attention to what goes into making your lipstick,” the brand said in a statement. “To help with that, Bite’s enlisted some of the hottest guys out there to show you how Bite only uses the cleanest, vegan, gluten-free ingredients to make their lip products.”

Naturally.

Both Adams and Perkins headed north of the border to the Bite labs in Toronto to whip up a batch of the new Crystal Crème Shimmer Lip Crayon, which is vegan, gluten free, Leaping Bunny certified and free of parabens, sulfates and phthalates.

Instead, the highly-pigmented sticks include superfoods like orange peel wax and grape skin extract and get their sparkle from mineral shimmer instead of plastic. On Instagram, Adams joked about the food-grade ingredients throughout the line. “No this is not a video of me cooking meth,” he quipped of the clip. “It’s called Bite cus you can totally eat their products, but much like meth, I don’t suggest you consume it.”

Available in 10 shades ranging from gleaming neutral browns and dusty roses to glittery hot pinks and jewel-tone purples, Perkins shared on Instagram that his wife is already a fan of the lip color. “When your girl says she is into lipstick 🤣,” he said of his video. “No better way to prove your love than with a super sick slow-mo montage mixing up a fresh batch of a few new @bitebeauty 100% clean, vegan and gluten-free crystal crème shimmer lip crayons.”

And while you’re waiting for future #HotGuysMakingLipstick videos, you can head to one of Bite’s “Lip Labs” in NYC, L.A., San Francisco and Toronto to put your own mad-scientist skills to the test and blend a custom shade.

