A new chapter! Blac Chyna wowed in white as she stepped out in New York City after she removed her facial fillers and butt injections earlier this month.

The TV personality, 34, looked light and airy in a fur-lined wrap coat, coordinating pants and pointed-toe pumps for her Thursday, March 30, appearance on the Tamron Hall Show. Chyna teamed the crisp ensemble with soft glam that included warm eyeshadow and a glossy lip.

During her appearance on the talk show, the reality star opened up to Hall, 52, about reversing her plastic surgery. “I just wanted to look perfect,” Chyna shared when asked why she underwent so many procedures.

She revealed that it took doctors over eight hours to remove the silicone shots from her backside — a process that was daunting for Chyna. “The machine kept getting clogged with the product that was [injected into me] when I was 19 years old … When I got up, I was so happy that I woke up and that it was out,” she continued.

In addition to removing fillers and injections, the Washington, D.C., native got a breast reduction. “I take the scars [from all of the reversal surgery] as my lessons learned,” Chyna told Hall.

The former E! star shared her journey of dissolving her facial fillers with fans via Instagram on March 20. In the clip, the TV personality headed to a medical spa to have more of the injections removed after an initial appointment on March 15, during which doctors withdrew the plumping substance from her lips and cheek area.

“It looks really good so far,” Chyna said in the video, pointing to her jaw line and explaining it is “no longer super boxy.” She continued: “I already had the structure … I don’t even know why [I got the fillers]. Well, I did them because everyone else was doing it.”

The social media influencer then urged her followers to use her experience as a “lesson,” sharing: “Don’t even do it … It’s not even worth it. I did it when I was so young, I didn’t give my body time to fully develop. Trust me, it’s going to come.” She continued: “You’re going to get the snatched face that you need as you get older! Then when you get older, you’re going to be like, ‘Aw, I miss my baby face.’”

Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, rose to fame, after appearing in Kanye West’s 2010 “Monster” music video. She later became known for her public relationships with Tyga and Rob Kardashian. Chyna shares 10-year-old son Cairo with the “Taste” rapper, 33, and 6-year-old daughter Dream with Kardashian, 36.