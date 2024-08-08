Blake Lively is the queen of going topless underneath a blazer.

Lively, 36, wowed in an embroidered set while posing for an It Ends With Us photocall in London on Thursday, August 8. Her outfit featured a white blazer complete with delicate floral embroidery and matching wide-leg pants. Lively completed her getup with sheer embroidered undergarments that poked out of her trousers, strappy green sandals and statement hoop earrings.

For glam, the actress — who plays florist Lily Bloom in It Ends With Us, which is set to hit theaters on Friday, August 9 — donned soft makeup including nude eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, manicured eyebrows, mascara and pink lips. Her blonde hair was parted down the side and styled in voluminous beachy waves.

At the photocall, Lively posed with Isabella Ferrer, who plays young Lily in the movie. Ferrer, 24, rocked a pastel pink crop top featuring rose embellishments and a floor-length skirt.

Related: Blake Lively Plucks Lily Bloom-Inspired Looks for ‘It Ends With Us’ Tour Blake Lively’s fresh floral style during the It Ends With Us tour has taken over the internet — and we can’t get enough. While promoting It Ends With Us, which hits theaters on Friday, August 9, Lively has taken inspiration from her character, florist Lily Bloom, and rocked a number of flower-embellished designs, including vibrant […]

This isn’t the first time during the It Ends With Us press tour that Lively went topless underneath a jacket.

Earlier this month, she sported a black leather jacket complete with colorful flower embellishments and matching shorts while posing outside CBS. She elevated the look with bedazzled heels and diamond earrings.

According to Stephanie Montes, who is the CEO of breast tape company Nue, going topless doesn’t have to be scary. She uses the Nue tape to keep the body in place while comfortably showing off cleavage.

Related: Blake Lively's Best Style Moments of All Time The queen of fashion! Blake Lively has cemented herself as an incredible actress, a superstar mom and a total fashionista. After all, there’s no celebrity who does a red carpet like her. She can turn heads in gowns, pants and everything in between. From her colorful and feminine beaded frocks to her penchant for Christian […]

“I go straight through the nipple, to give lift, as my base strip,” she told Byrdie in November 2023. “Then if I want to go in more for cleavage, I’ll put a strip on the outside [of the breast] and push inwards.”

For even more support, she recommends building the tape “from the bottom up,” adding, “Pull upwards for lift and inward for cleavage to get a balconette look.”