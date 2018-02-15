Another day, another resurrected trend. This time, the trend in question is lampshading, and the celebrity who used her powers for good is none other than the inimitably stylish Blake Lively who joins Kendall Jenner in bringing back the oversized-top-without-pants look.

The actress caused quite a stir with her Valentine’s Day-themed red trench coat outfit at the Michael Kors show at NYFW yesterday, but it was her outfit after that really stole our hearts. The actress was spotted capitalizing on the unusually balmy weather for February by ditching pants entirely. Instead, she rocked a slightly A-line sweater tunic (could have been a dress — tomato, tomahto) and bare legs. Alas, the second coming of the lampshade has arrived. The styling trick is exactly what it sounds like, an elaborate cover over the top of the body and nothing on the bottom.

In the past, celebrities have rocked the trend with thigh-high boots and ultra-sexy accessories, but Blake’s take on the trick is more punk. Instead, she rocked midi-height lace up combat boots. So we know two things: combat boots are definitely in (Bella Hadid also wore them yesterday), and you no longer have to worry about showing tons of leg with a minidress. Legs are now your accessories too. And we can’t blame Blake for showing them off, either. The actress recently posted to her Instagram about her post-baby weightloss journey, in which she explained that it took almost 14 months to lose the 60 pounds that she gained while pregnant with her second daughter. You flaunt the fruit of your hard labor, B!

Blake isn’t the first celeb to rock the new take on lampshading this week. Kendall Jenner also rocked the look with an oversized sweater that she paired with demi-sheer tights during the biannual fashion extravaganza. News flash: we may all have to ditch our pants sooner than we anticipated.

