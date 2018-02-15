We’ve said it once and now we’re saying it again: the tracksuit is back, and it’s badder than ever. First championed by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Armie Hammer, now the look has been taken up by the sensational Zendaya at the Michael Kors runway show on Wednesday, February 14, in NYC.

Even better: the triple threat is in on the joke. She posted two shots of the look (a red tracksuit with a sleeveless trench coat over the top) to her Instagram with the caption “When you got the gym at 4, but gotta investigate some shit at 5.” We love the self-deprecating humor. Not to mention, Z looks f-i-e-r-c-e. She not only paired the look with killer white stiletto pumps, but she also complemented the sporty-meets-sleuth outfit with a glossy red lip and slick back movie star hair. In other words, she killed it.

Zendaya is hardly the first star to make the case for the tracksuit. In fact, the trend was originally championed by none other than token hot dad Armie Hammer who traipsed around the globe in a technicolor assortment of Adidas tracksuits, eventually creating the hashtag #TracksuitNation. Since then, not only has Kendall Jenner shown us how to rock the chic leisurely look in a polished manner while hanging around the house, but she also opted for the Adidas redux designs with Hailey Baldwin during New York Fashion Week. The essence is this: the tracksuit isn’t just back, it’s how you remix it that counts.

