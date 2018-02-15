two of my favs ♥️ A post shared by Theresa Marie Mingus (@tmarie247) on Feb 14, 2018 at 3:55pm PST

Praise be! The days of comfortable fashion may be arriving. First, there was the groutift [a.k.a. gray-outfit] championed by Gigi Hadid, then Kendall Jenner brought back the tracksuit, and now: Selena Gomez has proven that stretchy tulip pants are chic AF.

The “Wolves” singer popped up on her assistant Theresa’s Instagram feed this week wearing the outfit that we will all be copying tomorrow. The Selena style watchdog account, Selena’s Closet, first spotted the pic and identified all of the elements of her look in question: Yellow Ribbed Simon Miller USA pants from the 2018 Resort Collection and a red ombre Helmut Lang oversized turtleneck sweater.

This outfit shows that it’s not just the details of Gomez’s stretchy tulip pants that make them appropriate for more than just lounging, but it’s also how she styled them. The Queen of Instagram opted to make a major statement — not only were her pants, colorful, ribbed and femininely detailed, but she also chose to pair them with an equally bold, but contrasting top. The oversized fit of her sweater makes for a great complement to her sleek and comfy pants. While one is more fitted, the other is loose. As a result, there is an air of sophistication to an outfit that is also arguably one of the most comfy-cozy looks we’ve ever seen.

Clearly, Gomez has style savvy — she’s been bringing back trends like ‘70s Farrah Fawcett overalls, as well as rocking dainty Reformation smock-bodiced dresses in the perfect transitional fashion. The singer continually proves that it’s not just the pieces you wear, it’s what you pair together that carries your look. We’re eagerly awaiting the next SG style lesson, as they are clearly for the books.

