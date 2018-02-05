Farrah is that you? Selena Gomez was spotted leaving La Casa Vega Mexican Restaurant in L.A. on Friday, February 2, wearing the ultimate ‘70s staple: Wrangler High Rise Denim Overalls.

Overalls might conjure images of your OshKosh days of yore, which may or may not have included scraped knees — not exactly the picture of a fashion plate. But the look that Selena wore to dinner? They’re so flattering, you’d have to change your mind about the one-piece denim concept.

First, the bib of the overalls starts where the high-waisted pants end. This meant her legs were flattered by the subtle flare, and her waistline enhanced by the bodice starting at the slimmest part of her frame.

The bib of the overalls is also more narrow than Selena’s torso, which creates another subtly slimming optical illusion that is uber figure-flattering. The “Wolves” singer wore a simple Silence + Noise Ezra Busier Cami underneath her denim onesie and kept the accessories simple. She wore a pair of Jennifer Fisher silver hoops, small-frame sunglasses, a Louis Vuitton crossbody bag and Mansur Gavriel slides to complete the look.

The Queen of Insta seems to be having a majorly retro moment — this past week she rocked a bibbed Reformation dress with simple staples for a look that was a modern take on a ‘90s classic. The best part? She re-wore some of the accessories from that outfit with her overalls. It goes to show: when you shop strategically, you can get endless looks that traverse the decades with a couple of good pieces.

