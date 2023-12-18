Blake Lively looked like a doll at a screening of Barbie — and she has her “bonkers” glam squad to thank.

Lively, 36, took to Instagram on Sunday, December 17, to praise celebrity makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez for making her look like a “human filter.” Lively was a vibrant sight, rocking wispy lashes, rosy cheeks, a golden highlight and “juicy” fuchsia lips. Lively’s bright beat was teamed with bouncy curls brought to life by star hairstylist Jennifer Yepez.

Lively hilariously admitted to being so shocked by her appearance that she thought Gonzalez and Yepez had used an app to alter the photos. “I texted these ladies twice, making them prove to me that they didn’t use facetune,” the Gossip Girl alum wrote alongside a selfie with the glam pros. (Gonzalez’s client list includes Ashley Park, Camila Cabello, Sabrina Carpenter, Alix Earle and more, while Yepez works with Salma Hayek, Rachel Brosnahan, Emily Ratajkowski and other A-listers.)

“@cgonzalezbeauty makeup is a human filter,” Lively continued. “It’s bonkers. I was in for a rude awakening when I washed it off and saw my real face … now please teach me how to make my lips look this big and juicy. And @jennifer_yepez hair is always, always divine.”

In a follow-up post, Lively gushed, “These lips are my Cinderella dress. The clock hit midnight and they were gone.”

Lively teamed her glam with a hot pink Oscar de la Renta dress that featured a textured skirt. She accessorized with pink ballroom gloves, and a sparkly bow clutch by Judith Leiber and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. On her feet, she rocked Malone Souliers pumps and she bundled up in a Valentino coat. “Loud luxury,” she captioned a carousel of photos of her getup, seemingly poking fun at the viral quiet luxury trend, which can be described as a wardrobe of understated designer goods.

Lively’s Saturday, December 16, night out celebrated her longtime friend America Ferrera, who starred in the Greta Gerwig-directed flick alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The screening also served as a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants reunion as Lively and Ferrera, 39, were joined by their costars Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn.

“Some weeks are for the man in your life. Some weeks are for the women. I was so happy to celebrate my denim sister @AmericaFerrera,” Lively captioned snaps of herself with Ferrera, Bledel, 42, and Tamblyn, 40. “[America is] the heart and soul of the @barbiemovie because she’s the heart and soul of everything she’s part of.”

Lively continued, “I’ve known her for 20 years. Since I was 16. I’ve watched her live, grow, soar, fall, make, break, push, fight, win, create, forge, disrupt, way make, lead, lead, lead.”

She went on to refer to Ferrera’s performance in Barbie, writing, “That speech she gives [Sasha] felt as close to real as anything I’ve ever seen on screen. Because that’s who she is. She’s that spectacular, passionate, inspiring and full of heart in her own life. I can’t wait to watch her sweep awards up across her living room floor. No one deserves it more … for a lifetime of brilliant work.”

Lively added, “It’s one of my life’s honors to witness her show so many women not only what’s possible, but HOW it’s done. I love you sister. Always.”

Ferrera gushed over Lively’s praise in the comments section, writing, “When your girl gives good hype. I love you forever sis.”

Tamblyn also praised Ferrera and revealed she got to raid Lively’s closet for the big event. “We got ready together, picked out outfits and jewelry and handbags together (aka raided Blake’s closet), ate dinners together, and drove together to celebrate our favorite sister, @americaferrera, and her brilliant performance in Barbie,” Tamblyn wrote via Instagram on Saturday.

“I’m so proud of our girl in such a profoundly deep way, and the path she’s blazing for herself, and women everywhere. What a joy to come together in this way, in each other’s arms— the arms we’ve held, and linked with, and cradled as friends for 20 years— in honor of a woman who continues to take my breath away with everything she does, and is,” Tambyln added.

In Barbie, Ferrera portrayed Gloria, a Mattel worker who befriends Robbie’s titular Barbie and helps her win back Barbie Land from the Kens who took over.