Just like Us, Blake Lively is infatuated with Elizabeth Taylor’s jewelry collection.

Lively, 36, dazzled in one of Taylor’s necklaces while appearing on the cover of Vogue’s September 2024 issue, which was published digitally on Wednesday, August 7. The Cartier sparkler — which sold for $3.8 million in Christie’s 2011 auction — features seven large rubies connected by diamonds that were set in platinum 18k gold.

Lively paired the glamorous necklace with a bronze LaQuan Smith dress featuring a plunging neckline, a halter top, delicate beading and a floor-length skirt. Her blonde hair was parted down the side and styled in Old Hollywood curls.

She also held the necklace while dressed as a cat burglar in another pic.

The actress opened up about her To Catch a Thief-inspired photo shoot, which was directed by Baz Luhrmann, while chatting with Vogue.

“I had Elizabeth Taylor’s necklace!” she gushed. “Elizabeth Taylor’s necklace in my hand. I have to show you.” She continued, “There were these people there that had these rubber covers on their fingers, and I had a foam mat below me in case the necklace fell.”

She further praised the jewelry via Instagram on Wednesday. “That’s Elizabeth Taylor’s actual necklace 🤯❤️🙏,” she captioned a shot of her wearing the rubies. “That was surreal.”

Alongside a separate photo of Taylor, who died at age 79 in 2011, Lively wrote, “How special to have worn such an impactful women’s history for a day.”

Taylor’s former husband Mike Todd originally gifted her the necklace in 1957. According to The Court Jeweller, Taylor was swimming in a pool when Todd, who died at age 48 in 1958, gave her the necklace and matching earrings.

Taylor then tried on the jewelry in a home video and could be seen smiling and shaking her head around. The clip concludes with Taylor giving Todd a kiss.