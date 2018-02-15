Bling it on! Blake Lively stole our hearts on Wednesday, February 14, when she arrived at the Michael Kors Fall 2018 New York Fashion Week show wearing the most festive Valentine’s Day-inspired outfit. We couldn’t get enough the hot mama’s fire engine red Michael Kors trench coat dress and heart-adorned Christian Louboutin stilettos, but it turns out there was even more to love about the look. As Lively shared on Instagram, she takes holiday-appropriate dressing *very* seriously, and she rocked a massive heart-shaped diamond ring by celeb jeweler Lorraine Schwartz on her right hand in honor of the day.

The gorgeous sparkler looked right at home on Lively’s well-manicured finger, and she joked in her Instagram Story that Schwartz shouldn’t “be alarmed” if the star decided to “flee the county with this ring.” We couldn’t help but notice the blinding bling was reminiscent of the heart-shaped sparkler Taylor Kinney gave to Lady Gaga when the pair got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2015 (they subsequently broke up). That ring was also designed by Schwartz and was rumored to cost upwards of $500,000.

Worn as an engagement ring or just a fun accessory, the avant-garde jewel is certainly an attention-grabber. We asked celebrity jeweler duo David Bader and Josef Caldaron what kind of craftsmanship goes into designing such a sculptural creation. As it turns out, heart-shaped stones date back to the 16th Century, when Mary Queen of Scots wore a ring in the style.

But it’s not like just any old diamond can be turned into a heart. Bader and Caldaron explained that a stone’s symmetry and dimensions must be considered before making any cuts. According to the duo, a diamond of such size and value is meticulously cut by a master diamond-cutting expert, and heart-shapes are especially tricky to cut because they require specific dimension ratios and symmetry. One wrong move and it could greatly impact the diamond’s value!

As it turns out, specially cut diamonds are enjoying a bit of a renaissance at the moment. Bader and Caldaron said fun-shaped stones are particularly trendy for engagement rings, with “rose cuts, elongated baguette/emmerald cuts, hexagonal cuts and trilliants” among the most requested.

So while we may never get our hands on a heart-shape diamond quite like Lively’s, at least we now have some other unique styles to try!

