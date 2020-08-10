Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Are the Inspo Behind These 2 Pairs of Bleusalt Pants

Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber aren’t just identical in the looks department. The two are constantly twinning in matching ensembles on and off the runway and one of the brands they fill their closets with is Bleusalt, a line of luxurious, seasonless and sustainable basics.



The mother-daughter duo are such huge fans of the elevated staples that Bleusalt created styles inspired by the pair: The Cindy Pant and most recently, The Kaia Pant, launching Monday, August 10.

“Both Cindy and Kaia have signature styles of their own, but share a chicness of understated elegance,” founder Lyndie Benson exclusively tells Stylish.

As for the how the twosome influenced her creative process, the Malibu-based designer says both Crawford, 54, and Gerber, 18, had different pants in mind that they previously adored, but wanted to add a laidback model-off-duty touch to them.

“Our pieces make you feel like you’re walking around in your loungewear. … Cindy and Kaia came to me to emulate the styles they loved in the softest fibers on earth,” she explains.

The reason why the line’s tops, dresses, skirts, shorts, scarves, blazers and more are extra cozy all comes down to the fabrics Benson uses, which embody the beauty of cashmere, but are machine washable, breathable, eco-friendly, vegan, cruelty-free and antimicrobial.

They’re also designed with a multitude of occasions in mind — from grabbing coffee, to heading to a business meeting, to hopping on a flight, to attending a fancy fête.

“When you travel and have so many meetings and places to be, it is important to remain as comfortable as you can, while still feeling put together — it just makes life a lot easier,” the designer notes.



“You can wear our pieces time and time again and they will take you anywhere from day to night. … A very good friend even wore Bleusalt to a black-tie affair with great success, pairing The Shorty Crew in black with a full-length tool skirt and The Wrap and it was stunning,” Benson says.

For each pair of The Kaia Pant sold, Bleusalt will donate 20% of proceeds to A Sense of Home.