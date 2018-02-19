All hail, Blue Ivy! Once again proving that great style knows no age, Blue Ivy Carter attended the 2018 NBA All-Star Game at the Staples Center in L.A. on Sunday, February 18, with Beyonce and put Us all to shame with her fabulous courtside fashion. Sitting front row with her mom and grandma, Tina Knowles, the 6-year-old was styling in her ripped jeans, Rayban sunglasses, $1,500 Givenchy leather jacket and $1,800 electric blue mini Louis Vuitton bag.

We’re still recovering from Blue’s #flawless all-white and glittery shoe ensemble at the Grammys on January 28 (during which she stole the show when she tried to get her parents to simmer down while they were applauding Camila Cabello’s emotional speech), but this casually cool look is next level. Rather than wearing a jersey and sweatpants as would be perfectly acceptable sporting event attire, Rumi and Sir Carter’s big sis showed the apple doesn’t fall far from the fashion tree and rivaled her mom’s stellar style.

Blue Ivy’s Sparkly Grammys 2018 Shoes Are Just as Chic for Adults as They Are for Kids — Shop the Look!

Queen Bey stunned in a mustard wrap skirt, cool black hoodie and sexy see-through lace-up booties by Gianvito Rossi at the game. She finished off the look with slim oblong sunglasses and cascading waves. Blue, meanwhile, displayed a bit more downtown edge with her fun braids, John Lennon-inspired round frames and distressed skinny jeans. Her cute red manicure picked up the red and white striped cuffs of her zipper-adorned Givenchy Kids leather bomber, which is currently on sale for $739 from its original $1,478 retail price.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

But the pièce de résistance of the entire look had to be her blue $1,820 Louis Vuitton Alma BB bag (a nod to her name, perhaps?), which she adorably kept on her lap. While there’s no telling what she was carrying with her, the tiny tote is the ideal size to stash a lip balm and store her shades, should she decide to take them off mid-game.

Beyonce Was Dripping in $6.8 Million Worth of Lorraine Schwartz Diamonds at the 2018 Grammys — and More Star Bling

While Beyonce hasn’t posted any photos on social media from the night’s festivities, in which Team LeBron James edged out Team Stephen Curry 148 to 145, we’d love to see what the cute selfies the mother-daughter duo were snapping look like from the other side of the camera. It’s safe to say Blue already knows how to pose like a pro!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!