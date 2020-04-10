Brad Pitt and his makeup artist, Jean Black, have a special bond that can’t be broken. And it all goes back to the unforgettable moment in which the beauty expert applied foundation on the actor’s butt because of his “bad tan lines.”

This hilarious story is brought up during an episode of the new HGTV show Celebrity IOU, premiering on Monday, April 13. To show his appreciation for his longtime makeup artist and friend of more than 28 years, Pitt nominated Black to get her home renovated by celebrity contractors Drew and Jonathan Scott.

So when the makeup artist went away for three weeks, Drew and Jonathan transformed her guest house in Santa Monica, California into a luxe suite. Pitt stayed on-site with the Property Brothers to help them when he felt capable. As he put it he’d “jump in when I can, but I’ll leave it to the experts.”

The 56-year-old father reflected on his relationship with Black while speaking to the brothers, revealing a few more details about why he needed foundation on his backside oh-so-many years ago. Apparently, Black had to even out the color of his butt while filming the 1994 drama Legends of the Fall.

Film buffs might recall some racy scenes from the movie that left the actor’s butt exposed long enough to need the makeup pro’s expert assistance. He admitted that it’s still an awkward subject over 25 years later. “When it comes up, we can’t really look each other in the eye,” he said.

But the two share more than just that funny memory. “I don’t even have the words to describe what a value she’s been to me in my life,” said the Oklahoma native during the episode. “It’s made the 40 some odd films we’ve done together that much more enjoyable.”

He continued, “I love her with all my heart and to be able to do this for her is a dream because of this is a dream for her, something she’s always wanted to do for ten years and it was never going to happen unless the Brothers came here and got it done.”

To see the finished space, as well as Black’s reaction, tune into the new show on Monday, April 13, at 9 p.m. EST.

