Everything to Know About Brandi Glanville’s ‘Snow Peel’ Treatment

The healing continues. After having an ‘accident’ with an at-home psoriasis treatment in December 2020, Brandi Glanville has been trying to recover from the painful, second degree burns she was left with.

Her most recent health update came over the weekend, when she revealed she got a snow peel treatment via Twitter.

“I had a beautiful Thanksgiving with my modern family. I didn’t take any photos because I’m healing from a snow peel,” the 49-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum captioned a selfie that showed white cream slathered on the lower half of her face. “My face is swollen [and] my left eyelid barely works, but hopefully it will help with my scars from Covid and my burns.”

The peel “is not a typical chemical peel that we think of,” Dr. Robert Finney, board-certified cosmetic dermatologist at Entiére Dermatology, told Us Weekly. While he has never used the treatment, he explained that it contains ingredients that can help “fight free radicals, restore the skin barrier and reduce hyperpigmentation.”

Glanville revealed that she’s “hoping” the treatment helps some of the scarring she experienced after she “f—ked up the timing” on an at-home light treatment. The accident occurred when the Bravo star held the light over her face for 17.3 minutes as opposed to 17.3 seconds.

While an at-home tool such as the one the reality star used can have an “anti-inflammatory effect on the skin,” Dr. Finney explained that when left on for too long, it can “lead to a UV burn.”

The Drinking & Tweeting author first opened up about her experience in March after news outlets called her out for looking “unrecognizable” during an appearance on Australia’s The Morning Show in March.

“So this happened to me in December 2nd degree burns all over my face from an accident with a psoriasis light I am still healing & really didn’t want to share these photos but since @DailyMail is attacking my looks here is the 411,” she captioned a throwback photo of her burned and scabbed face, which had patches of redness and blisters.

She continued: “Honestly it’s not something I wanted out there or I wanted to share at all and it was so depressing but I just feel like I have to defend myself, I’m still healing.”

Glanville first opened up about her struggle with psoriasis in November 2020. “For Friday the 13th I’m sharing something scary! Psoriasis taking over my face & I’m depressed about it. Thank God for masks,” she captioned a car selfie that showed a flare up by her nose.