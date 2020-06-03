'British Vogue' Features 3 Frontline Workers on Its July 2020 Cover

British Vogue is celebrating frontline workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic in a powerfully beautiful way.

For the July 2020 cover, the publication featured three essential workers — a train driver, midwife and supermarket assistant — who continued to do their part during the coronavirus outbreak.

“The July 2020 cover story celebrates the millions of people in the UK who, at the height of the pandemic, and in the face of danger, put on their uniforms and went to work,” the publication remarks.

The first worker that writer Olivia Marks meets is Narguis Horsford, a train driver who has worked for London transport for 10 years. “I don’t feel anxious about going to work, but I still have to distance myself from my family because, obviously, I’m out here and I’m on the front line,” she tells Marks. “They do worry, especially my grandmother. This has certainly shown us that life is short. And we can’t take anything for granted. I can’t see myself doing anything else.”

The next is Rachel Millar, a 24-year-old midwife who has worked at Homerton Hospital in east London for almost three years. “After the 8 p.m. clapping and free meals fade, I hope that the NHS won’t be forgotten,” Millar says. “Hopefully, this pandemic will bring about positive change and a new and improved normal, for NHS staff and service users alike.”

The last is Anisa Omar, a supermarket assistant who has worked at the London King’s Cross branch of Waitrose for a year and said she feels safe at work following government guidelines. “It’s nice being a key worker,” Omar admits. “My job was not something that was that big of a deal before. But now it’s like we’re important. We have to be here, regardless of what’s happening in the world. It’s more than just a job now.”

Publications have been forced to adjust during social distancing mandates due to COVID-19. From Facetime photoshoots like Cindy Crawford’s to enlisting non-trained family members to help with lighting like Ashley Graham‘s Harper’s Bazaar UK cover, it’s nice to see publications getting creative.

