Brittany Mahomes is channeling her inner 90’s bombshell.

Mahomes, 28, showed off a Pamela Anderson-inspired bun via Instagram on Wednesday, May 2. During a family trip to Las Vegas, Mahomes twisted her blonde hair into a messy — but chic — updo that reminded Us of Anderson’s signature look back in the day. The ‘do featured loose, face-framing tendrils with the rest of her locks sitting at the top of her head.. (Brittany also shared snaps of her hanging with husband Patrick Mahomes and kids Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 18 months.)

For glam, Brittany donned a full beat including foundation, feathered eyebrows, nude eyeshadows, black eyeliner, mascara, rosy cheeks and pink lips. She paired her look with a white T-shirt, gold bracelets and studded ripped jeans.

Anderson, 56, regularly rocked a similar looking coiffure in the 1990s. Her go-to look included a curly top knot with strands flying out of it and blown out curtain bangs. Along with the hairdo, Anderson rocked razor thin eyebrows, dark eyeliner and pink lips.

In January 2023, Anderson recreated the popular look at the Pamela, A Love Story premiere in Hollywood. She paired the iconic hairdo with black eyeliner and peachy lips. Her cherry red Naeem Khan dress paid homage to her Baywatch days and featured a scoop neck and fitted silhouette, similar to the swimsuit she wore on the show from 1992 to 1997.

The following month, she demonstrated how to create the messy bun during an episode of British Vogue’s YouTube Series “In the Bag.”

“Don’t know why I have a G-string in my purse,” she said while pulling out the pastel pink undergarments. Anderson then used the lingerie as a “scrunchie” to twist her mane into a top knot. “This is the trick of the trade. We’re really flashing back to the ‘90s,” she quipped.“The tousled updo always had a pair of panties in them”