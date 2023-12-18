Brittany Mahomes never misses a moment to support her husband, Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs in style.

As Patrick, 28, and the Chiefs faced off against the New England Patriots — and won — on Sunday, December 17, Brittany, 28, cheered him on in what is perhaps her chicest game-day look to date. She looked sleek in a black turtleneck teamed with a matching silk miniskirt. She paired the pieces with sheer tights and over-the-knee leather boots. Brittany accessorized with a bright red Dior handbag — on theme with the Chiefs team colors — and wore her long blonde mane in bouncy curls.

Brittany’s outerwear, however, stood out the most. She braced for the brisk temperatures in an off-white wool coat that featured her last name in black letters on the back — a nod to Patrick’s quarterback jersey. “Gamedayyyyy,” Brittany captioned a slideshow of snaps from Sunday, adding a red heart emoji.

Brittany watched the game from a suite and was joined by other NFL wives and girlfriends, including Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Brittany shared more moments from game day via her Instagram Story, giving fans a glimpse at the Swift-inspired cookies guests munched on from the box.

In one photo, Brittany could be seen holding up a treat that read, “Dads, Brads and Chads” — a quote from Swift’s recent TIME interview, which coincided with the publication naming the singer Person of the Year.

In the profile, Swift opened up about the attention she’s received since attending Kelce’s games — some of which hasn’t been positive.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” Swift told the outlet in the interview published earlier in December. “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

Swift has been dating Kelce, 34, since this summer after failing to meet backstage at her July Eras Tour concert in Kansas City. After he “adorably put [her] on blast” via his podcast, Swift reached out to connect. Sunday’s sighting marked Swift’s seventh appearance in the stands to support the star athlete.