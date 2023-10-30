Brittney Mahomes showed off her fall game day style.

Brittany, 28, took to Instagram on Sunday, October 29, to show off her latest outfit while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes — who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs — go head-to-head against the Denver Broncos. For the outing, she rocked a cropped white sweater finished with a turtleneck, a cream-colored coat and red patent leather pants featuring her last name written on one leg. Mahomes made the outfit even more chic by accessorizing with a sherpa purse, ivory combat boots and multiple rings.

For glam, she showed off her freshly styled blowout by Laurabeth Cabott. The celebrity hairstylist parted her locks down the side and gave her hair the perfect amount of bounce. Her makeup featured a dewy base, filled-in and feathered eyebrows, nude eyeshadows, long lashes and glossy lips.

This isn’t the first time Brittany has gone all out for a Chiefs game. Earlier this month, she and Taylor Swift cheered the team on while rocking the team’s signature colors — red, gold and white. (Swift is dating the Chiefs’ tight end, Travis Kelce.) At the time, Brittany stunned in a long sleeve white shirt tucked into blue jeans. She elevated the outfit with a red sleeveless vest and braided hair.

For the game, Brittany’s daughter Sterling, 2, who joined her, wore a sequin version of her dad’s jersey. Brittany and Patrick, 28, also share son Bronze, 9 months.

Swift, 33, meanwhile beamed in a Chiefs crewneck and pleated black skirt.

Since watching games together, the duo have sparked up a friendship. Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly, “Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor.” The insider continued, “They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time. Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet, and down to earth, and they get along really great.”

Swift proved this is true when she gifted Brittney a limited edition 1989 cardigan, record and handwritten note after she released 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on Friday, October 27.

“Oh, hi! As I rerelease and reclaim my beloved 1989 album, I wanted to send you some gifts to say thank you for your support,” Swift wrote. “Love, Taylor.”

“Taylor’s Version,” Brittany captioned the post while playing “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” in the background.