Brittany Mahomes is changing up her game day hair.

Brittany, 28, took to Instagram on Sunday, December 10, ahead of husband Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills to show off her chic coiffure. While she usually wears her blonde locks down in bouncy curls, Brittany opted for a messy but chic updo that featured a voluminous bun and face-framing tendrils.

The pulled-up ‘do drew attention to Brittany’s soft glam, which included wispy lashes, highlighter on her nose and a matte pink lip. She paired her hair and makeup with a black puffer jacket, red leather pants and black boots, sporting the Chiefs’ team colors.

Sunday’s game proved to be a tense one for Patrick, 28, and the Chiefs after they lost to the Bills 20-17. The Chiefs had nearly achieved a game-winning touchdown, but officials called a penalty that reversed the play by Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney in the final minutes of the game.

The call infuriated fans and players alike, with Patrick slamming his helmet down on the sidelines and appearing to yell at referees and his teammates.

“It’s tough to swallow,” Patrick told reporters after the game. “Not only from me, and football in general, to take away greatness like that, for a guy like Travis [Kelce] to make a play like that, you want to see the guys on the field decide the game.” (Kelce, 34, threw a backwards pass to Toney, which he took in for the touchdown.)

He continued, “They’re human. They make mistakes. … There wasn’t a warning the entire game. And then you make a call like that in the final minute? Another game, we’re talking about the refs. It’s not what we want for the NFL. It’s not what we want for football.”

Brittany seemingly backed up her husband, sharing an Instagram Story of a ref on the field and sarcastically writing “MVP” over the clip.

Brittany never misses an opportunity to root for her husband, attending almost every game in festive ensembles.

Earlier this month, she traveled to Wisconsin to watch the Chiefs play the Green Bay Packers, wearing a black and red bomber jacket with Patrick’s number on the back. She was joined by Taylor Swift, who is dating Kelce, in a box suite.

Swift, 33, for her part, was on theme in a red teddy coat, which many fans suspected she borrowed from Brittany as it looked nearly identical to a crimson coat Brittany wore at a Chiefs game in November 2022.