Brittany Mahomes never passes up an opportunity to look fabulous.

Mahomes, 28, took to Instagram on Thursday, November 23, to share her and her family’s Thanksgiving outfits. Mahomes, for her part, rocked a tan turtleneck sweater and a leather miniskirt. She topped the look off with sheer black tights and knee-high leather boots.

For glam, she looked gorgeous with a natural foundation, soft contour, rosy cheeks, warm eyeshadow shades blended into her crease, long lashes and glossy lips. She parted her locks down the side and wore them straightened.

While Brittany got glammed up for the holiday, husband Patrick Mahomes opted for a more laid-back look. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 28, sported a sleek black hoodie, maroon joggers and gray sneakers.

Their kids, meanwhile, looked adorable in festive outfits. Daughter Sterling, 2, wore a brown long-sleeve tank top featuring a colorful turkey design and orange and brown plaid pants. Her curly hair was styled half-up-half-down and she went barefoot.

Son Bronze, 11 months, for his part, smiled in an orange graphic T-shirt featuring “Gobble Gobble Gobble” on it. He looked precious in turkey-printed pajama pants.

This isn’t the first fabulous outfit the family has rocked lately. Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian tapped the Mahomes’ to pose in a new Skims campaign. For the ad, the family matched each other in a number of cozy ensembles.

First, they twinned in red and black flannel outfits. At the time, Brittany held Bronze in her arms while wearing a fuzzy robe and matching pants. Patrick sat next to her in a patterned hoodie and pajama pants while playfully tossing Sterling around. Sterling, for her part, looked as cute as ever in a onesie while Bronze wore a crewneck and sweatpants.

Elsewhere in the photoshoot, they all changed into black sets and smiled together. Brittanny slayed in a zip-up while lifting Sterling — who wore a soft onesie — onto her shoulders. Patrick beamed in a sweatshirt and joggers while holding Bronze on his shoulder.

At the time, the parents gushed about their experience working with Skims in a press release statement. “We loved shooting for Skims as a family and had the best time on set,” Brittany said. “The matching sets and prints are so adorable and cozy. Skims will be a staple for our entire family for the holidays and behind.”

Patrick added, “This is our first campaign as a family, and shooting Skims all together was an awesome moment. I’m all about comfort, and these sets will be my go-to at home all season.”

Patrick and Brittany started dating in high school and wed in March 2022.