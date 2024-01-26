Brittany Mahomes’ latest TV obsession has also made an impact on her personal style.

During a backstage interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday, January 26, the former pro soccer player, 28, was asked what show she’s “currently binging.”

“Suits,” Mahomes said before adding, “And it has inspired me to completely change my wardrobe.”

The television drama, which ran from 2011 to 2019, follows college dropout Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) after he cons his way into working at a corporate law firm with “closer” attorney Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht). While the plot has made it a major hit among fans, the fashion from the ladies on the series — Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle), Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) and Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres), among others — is next-level.

Mahomes has already given a taste of her Suits-esque style update. During her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she sported a sleek all-black ensemble featuring an oversized blazer, leather pants and matching boots.

On Tuesday, January 23, Mahomes stepped out in an equally stylish outfit while dining at Nobu in New York City with Taylor Swift and Cara Delevingne. The fitness trainer rocked a classy tweed blazer and matching skirt with her hair blown out straight.

Brittany is known for her fun sense of style, which she loves showing off while supporting her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, from the sidelines. She frequently rocks the team’s colors of white, red and gold in unique ways with funky jackets, hats and handbags.

Thanks to Patrick, 34, being one of the best players in the NFL, the husband and wife have been thrust into the spotlight. Brittany’s high-profile friendships with Swift, 34, and others have also boosted her star power in recent years. While the football couple, who have been together since high school, handle the attention with grace, Brittany admitted that navigating their popularity hasn’t always been easy.

“I was not prepared for this,” Brittany said during an appearance on CBS Mornings in July 2023. “At such a young age, we were in love and I loved him with all of my heart, but I didn’t expect it to skyrocket this soon and us kinda being thrown into the fire like this.”