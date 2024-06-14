Brittany Mahomes owns the color red.

Brittany, 28, commanded attention in a red tinsel dress while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at the Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Super Bowl ring ceremony in Kansas City on Thursday, June 13. Styled by Venetia Kidd, Brittany’s shimmery dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, a fitted skirt and a mix of sparkly pink and red tinsel. (The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl in February.)

She accessorized the look with dainty silver bracelets, sparkly rings, star earrings, a shiny clutch and strappy heels.

For glam, Brittany slayed a full beat by celebrity makeup artist Bex Pichelmann. She donned filled-in eyebrows, rosy and highlighted cheeks, a sharp contour, long lashes and nude lips. Celebrity hairstylist Laurabeth Cabott worked her magic on Brittany’s blonde locks and parted her mane down the middle and styled her locks in soft curls.

On the red carpet, Brittany posed with Patrick, 28, who opted for a black and silver ensemble. The Chiefs quarterback sported a black blazer complete with rhinestone embellishments, a charcoal undershirt and dark pants. He added just the right amount of shine to his getup with silver chain necklaces, chrome dress shoes, a black watch and cool shades.

The duo, who have been together since high school and share two kids, adorably wrapped their arms around each other on the red carpet. (Brittany and Patrick share daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 18 months.)

Brittany has no shortage of red ensembles, and often wears the hue — which is the Chiefs signature color — while cheering on Patrick from the sidelines. For the 2024 Super Bowl, she looked fabulous in a cherry latex top featuring a strapless neckline and matching pants complete with Patrick’s football number, 15, and last name.

She wore another all-red outfit in January, while watching the Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills. She styled a red puffer jacket with leather pants featuring “Mahomes” written across the leg in black letters.