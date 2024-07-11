Your account
Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Her Hairstyling Skills on Husband Patrick Mahomes’ Curls

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes with an inset of Patrick's curled hair.Courtesy of Brittany Mahomes/Instagram; Fernando Leon/Getty Images

Brittany Mahomes is a pro at perfecting husband Patrick Mahomes’ curls.

Brittany, 28, took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 10, to show off her hair styling skills. She took a before snap of Patrick’s locks, which were unruly and frizzy. After working her magic, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s curls were hydrated, neat and defined.

“I do my husband’s hair in my free time 😂,” she captioned the post. Brittany also shared different angles of his hair, proving she’s a curl expert.

Fans can expect Patrick to show off his coily mane at the 2024 ESPY Awards where he is nominated for Best Athlete, Men’s Sports and Best NFL Player. (The ceremony takes place at the Dolby Theater on Thursday, July 11.)

Last year at the 2023 ESPYs, Patrick, 28, and Brittany stepped out in style while attending the Los Angeles Awards. Brittany rocked a black Versace gown featuring pocket cups complete with gold hardware, a cutout over her chest, a floor-length fitted skirt and an open back. She teamed the piece with gold strappy heels, silver and gold bracelets and a diamond chain necklace.

Patrick Mahomes’ hair. Courtesy of Brittany Mahomes/Instagram (2)

For glam, she donned a full face of makeup including dramatic black winged eyeliner, long wispy eyelashes, feathered eyebrows and pink glossy lips. Her blonder hair was parted down the side and styled in a curly updo with her curtain bangs framing her face.

Patrick, for his part, looked cool going shirtless underneath an ivory double-breasted blazer complete with black buttons and matching trousers. He added the perfect amount of sparkle with a diamond chain bracelet, a number of sparkly necklaces and a matching watch. He completed his look with white rimmed sunglasses and a black ring.

Inside the event, the couple — who wed in 2022 and share daughter Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 18 months — cuddled up and held hands. That night, Patrick took home the trophy for Best Athlete, Men’s Sports and Best NFL Player.

