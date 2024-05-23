Brittany Mahomes is the ultimate dog mom.

Mahomes, 28, took to Instagram on Thursday, May 23, to show off a customized necklace engraved with her dogs’ names, Steel and Silver — which are similar to her kids’ names, daughter Sterling, 3 and son Bronze, 18 months. She paired the gold pendant with a pearl necklace and a white top. (Brittany shares her children with husband Patrick Mahomes.)

“Shoot day with the pups calls for their own necklace 😊😍,” she captioned the post, referencing her pit bull and cane corso pets.

Brittany previously opened up about giving her children similar monikers to her fur babies while doing a Q&A via Instagram in April 2023.

“I got Steel in college and named him that,” she explained. “We then got our second dog and was gonna name her Sterling because it went with Steel perfect.”

Brittany said she then decided against the dog name because she felt it was better suited for her first child. “Then I said no, I want that to be my daughter’s name, so then we came up with Silver to go with Steel,” she explained. After getting pregnant with her son, whose real name is Patrick Mahomes III, the parents decided Bronze would be a “perfect” nickname.

Through the years, Brittany has shared adorable snaps of her kids cuddling up with her dogs via her fur babies’ Instagram account, @steel_silver_mahomes. In one adorable pic, Sterling leaned against Steel as he laid on a couch.

Brittany recently showed off the pups’ tricks via Instagram in January. Steel gave her one paw as she shook it and gave him a kiss on his head.

When she’s not busy taking care of her dogs, Brittany is hitting the red carpet in fabulous ensembles. At the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch party on May 16, she rocked a silver Oscar de la Renta gown featuring a high-neck and a slit skirt complete with sequin embellishments.

She posed with Patrick, 28, on the red carpet, who wore a black suit.

Brittany also made her rookie debut in the issue, modeling a number of red bikinis.