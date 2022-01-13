Spilling her secrets! Brooke Shields is a beauty icon for the books, so when she decided to share her entire skincare routine, it was time to take notes. Lucky for Us, she didn’t just serve up tidbits of information on how she keeps her skin soft, she also dropped one her biggest brow secrets (!!).

In a Tuesday, January 11, “Go To Bed With Me” video for Harper’s Bazaar, the 56-year-old revealed that while she does get her brows micro bladed to keep them looking dark, she also relies on her “desert island” product to keep them healthy. What is it, you ask? The True Botanicals Radiance Oil, which retails for $110.

The product, which is packed with nutrients, is great for addressing fine lines and dry skin, but the Blue Lagoon actress takes the product’s purpose to a whole new level. “It can be used on my hair, I sometimes put it on my lips, I definitely put it on my eyebrows and I feel like I [can be] multipurpose with it,” she said in the video. The “heavenly” smell of the product doesn’t hurt either. “The Radiance Oil smells like jasmine, it has neroli and then rose,” she added.

Shields, who is a new spokesperson for True Botanicals, also uses four of the brand’s other products on the regular. She swears by the “rich and creamy” Cleansing Balm, loves the “unbelievable” Immunity Serum and can’t live without the “delicious” Resurrection Radiance Eye Cream.

A stellar skin care lineup is certainly a big part of Shields’ regimen, but she also keeps a handful of dermatologist on standby to tackle some of her other concerns.

She told Glamour that she gets lasers like Fraxel to target “sun damage and sun spots,” peels to improve her complexion and “really powerful laser treatment” to remove a tattoo.

“I don’t wanna change the shape of my face,” she said. “I just want the quality of my skin to be optimal. I have lines around my mouth, but if I touch them up, I won’t look like myself.”

Shields previously opened up about her approach to plastic surgery on a September 2019 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I’m afraid of it, but I also want to do everything I can to just look my best and feel my best,” she said.

Instead of loading up on injectables on her face, she’s been doing “warm sculpting,” a body contouring treatment. “It’s actually incredible. I work out so much and yet I still have like, s—t from my babies. It’s really great. It eliminates the fat cells and it actually works.”