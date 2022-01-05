Switching coasts calls for switching clothes! Just ask Busy Philipps. The 42-year-old actress has had some difficulty redefining her personal style since making the move from California to New York City.

On Tuesday, January 4, the Cougar Town actress took to Instagram to share a photo of her multi-colored outfit. She had on dark denim, a lime green sweater and quilted orange and pink coat with a floral design. When it came to accessories, she went with black loafers, a lime scarf, a velvet pink Gucci bag, a tie-dye head turban and fingerless Lele Sadoughi gloves that were adorable, but likely did little to keep her warm.

“Was literally thinking TODAY how I could wear such cute outfits and shoes when I lived in LA and now that I live in New York and it’s either 22 degrees (or 119 with humidity out), I feel like I don’t have any style,” she captioned the photo. “And then Caught myself in a mirror and … I mean. IT’S A STYLE ALRIGHT.”

The comical snap sent famous friends into a tizzy. Stylist Karla Welch wrote, “It’s the gloves for me,” while Jenny Mollen sympathized, “It’s so annoying bc your outer layer here is basically your car. It has to be impenetrable.”

Fans took a similar tune. “I feel like since Covid hit, I’ve lost my personal style and it’s been very hard. I can’t tell if this is a serious post, but I feel very seriously about this,” a user wrote, while another said, “Oh girl. I hear ya! Winter style is just awful. You gotta make it fun.” Someone else quipped: “East Coast Chic!”

Philipps may be in the process of figuring out her winter look, but one thing is for sure: she’s mastered her bikini style. Rewind to December 2021 and the Freaks and Geeks star took to the ‘gram to share a sizzling bikini photo from the comfort of a hot tub.

“This is 100 percent the hottest self timer pic I’ve ever taken — there’s no lame comment where I try to buy back what this is: a mother f—king thirst trap. I love you,” she comically captioned the photo.

Philipps made the decision to move to New York after she was offered the chance to star in Tina Fey’s Peacock TV comedy #Girls5Ever. “It’s the story of a former ’90s girl group — all of whom have been engaged to Carson Daly — who decide to risk everything and get the band back together,” Fey said per Deadline. “In a way, that is what Peacock is doing — getting the band back together.”