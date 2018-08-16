Camila Alves has three children under the age of 10 with husband Matthew McConaughey, in addition to her modeling career and lifestyle blog, so if there is anyone who knows a thing or two about pepping up (or outright hiding) tired eyes, revitalizing a dull complexion or keeping hair and skin in tip-top shape during pregnancy, it’s her. Check out the video above for all her best beauty tips and tricks for busy mom’s and keep reading for some highlights.

When it comes to early-morning school drop-offs after late nights or little sleep, the Brazilian beauty has learned sunglasses are her best friend. To avoid looking like one of *those* people who wear shades inside, she recommends buying frames that have light-colored lenses, so you can leave them on without feeling silly or not being able to see anything.

If all-concealing sunnies are not an option, she also likes to apply revitalizing under-eye patches (we love the Klorane Smoothing and Relaxing Patches and Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks) as soon as she gets out of bed in the morning to help wake up. She leaves them on while making breakfast and packing lunch boxes because moms are nothing if not multi-taskers, and it helps to ensure she gets the full de-puffing and brightening effects of the masks.

She has also mastered the art of the under-five minute face. She likes to massage an omega-rich oil from Nu Skin into her skin as a pick-me-up, before applying the Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer for a bit of “coverage” and “glow” that doesn’t “look like you have a lot of makeup on.”

For more of Alves’ tips and tricks — including the two nourishing body products she swears by to prevent stretch marks and her advice for dealing with post-pregnancy hair loss — check out the video above!

