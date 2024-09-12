Camila Cabello is back to black — literally — at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.
Cabello, 27, stunned on the Wednesday, September 11, red carpet in a black strapless Tony Ward gown with a lengthy lace veil and a tangle of choker necklaces, one of which featured a cross pendant.
Cabello’s VMAs appearance also marked her return to her signature, jet-black locks after going blonde in February.
“I feel like I needed to have a different physical appearance, something different to kind of help me channel that energy that I accessed in my songwriting voice more,” she told Puss Puss Magazine later that month of her “chaotic” hair transformation that helped unleash an “unhinged sparkle.”
“I think what’s been lighting me up is, I don’t know, some grunge, some Y2K styles,” Cabello told the magazine. “I also discovered Dover Street Market, and that was a big game changer for me, seeing more kinds of weird out-of-the-states fashion brands. It’s just something I was never around when I was younger.”
She added, “I think the music influences how I dress and how I dress kind of feeds back into the music.”
Deal of the DayScore This Rich Mom-Style Matching Set Now for 20% Off! View Deal
The Cinderella star also tweaked her Instagram bio to mention the new ‘do, writing, “Long, thick black hair turned white from flying too close to the sun.”
At the awards ceremony, Cabello is up for two Moon People trophies in the Best Pop and Best Trending Video categories. She will also hit New York’s UBS Arena stage on Wednesday to perform.
Cabello’s ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes will also hit the stage at the VMAs, stepping out on the red carpet in a black suit. Another ex of 26-year-old Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter, is also in the house for the ceremony. She stepped out in a vintage Bob Mackie gown. (It is speculated that Carpenter’s Short ’n Sweet album was inspired by the trio’s alleged love triangle.)