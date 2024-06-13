Camila Cabello never fails to stun in silver.

Cabello, 27, looked seriously stylish in a sparkly Natalia Fedner ensemble while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 12. Her getup featured a sheer beaded top complete with nude straps and a funky neckline. Cabello paired the top with a matching skirt, a diamond necklace, clear heels and dainty earrings.

For glam, she donned soft blush, a warm contour, smokey eyeshadow, dark eyebrows, long lashes and glossy lips done by Hung Vanngo. Cabello’s platinum blonde strands were parted down the side and worn down.

During her interview on the show, Cabello opened up about her 2024 Met Gala gala look, which was similar to the outfit she wore on the show. For fashion’s biggest night, she sported a silver chainmail gown from Ludovic de Saint Sernin that featured 250,000 Swarovski crystals.

“Just so you know, this is the face of a woman who is stressed,” Cabello said as Fallon, 49, held up a photo of her at the ball. “I get this purse that we took out of a freezer which was ice. I didn’t think about the fact that ice very quickly melts,” she said, explaining the accessory turned into her “nightmare situation” after the chain handle broke off of it before she had hit the red carpet.

“I turned to Kaia Gerber and I was like, ‘What should I do? Should I just use it as a clutch?’” After deciding to hold the ice block with her bare hands, Cabello finally posed on the famous steps of the Met.

Cabello also addressed viral social media rumors claiming she spent $25,000 on the ice block, exclaiming to the crowd it was simply “water frozen.”

“You can make it at home,” she quipped. “It’s however much water costs plus a rose that we got from Etsy.”