Cara Delevingne takes France! The supermodel celebrated her collection, Cara Loves Karl, with a glitzy soiree during Paris Fashion Week.

For the event, which took place on Tuesday, September 27, Delevingne, 30, was the picture of timeless glamour in a sexy tuxedo jacket from her capsule. The catwalk star opted to go braless under the outerwear piece, pairing the look with a black belt that flattered her waist. She finalized the outfit with over-the-knee boots and a bold red lip.

Delevingne launched the line — which offers classic blazers, timeless dress shirts, parka jackets and more — in collaboration with the Karl Lagerfeld brand on September 8. (The late designer, who served as the creative director of Chanel, died in 2019 at age 85.)

Speaking about the designs, Delevingne told Vogue that she wanted the pieces to be genderless. “I’ve never understood how we can define clothing with a gender … It was important to me that the collection not be just unisex, but genderless,” she said in the August 25 interview.

The London native said the project has been in the making for “a couple of years,” and is confident it would make Lagerfeld “really proud.”

Delevingne first met the late fashion icon when he cast her to walk in the spring 2012 Chanel show. “I couldn’t believe I was actually asked to do the show,” she told Vogue. “He walked straight up to me and told me ‘you are meant to be here.’ Having that reminder and reassurance from him meant everything and I think changed my life in ways I’m still unable to comprehend.”

That year was a big one for the runway star as she also received the Model of the Year award at the British Fashion Awards. She won the trophy again in 2014.

In addition to Chanel, Delevingne has walked for Burberry, Fendi, Versace, Pucci and more. Though she graces every runway with ease, modeling didn’t come easy to the fashion star.

“I gave modeling a lot of flak for being something that wasn’t hard, but are you kidding me? I hated wearing heels, and I couldn’t walk in them. It took me a long time to learn how to model,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in January.

Outside of modeling, Delevingne enjoys acting. She’s starred in several films, including Paper Towns, Valerian and the City Of A Thousand Planets and Life in a Year.