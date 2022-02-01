Are there kids in Cara Delevingne‘s future? The model is opening up to Harper’s Bazaar UK about her desire to start a family.

“I want to have babies,” the 29-year-old London native said in her cover story, published on Tuesday, February 1. “But not yet.”

The actress clarified that she does “buy children’s clothes” for her “future child who doesn’t exist,” adding, “Baby shoes really get me – they break my heart. I went shopping the other day and I bought these tiny Air Jordans, which are purple and they have a lion on them. I’m manifesting.”

The Paper Towns star is currently single, telling the magazine about feeling “exposed” while dating as a celeb. “I really value my privacy so much, so no one can put their ideas and comments on it,” Delevingne, who previously dated Fast and Furious‘ Michelle Rodriguez, musician St. Vincent and Pretty Little Liars‘ Ashley Benson, explained.

Last year, the Mirror, Mirror author spoke to Gwyneth Paltrow about coming out as sexually fluid despite being raised in an “old-fashioned household” and not knowing “anyone who was gay” growing up.

“I wasn’t knowledgeable of the fact [that] I was homophobic. The idea of being [with] same-sex [partners], I was disgusted by that, in myself. I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I would never. That’s disgusting, ugh,’” she explained during the March 2021 “Goop” podcast episode. “I do correlate the massive depression and the suicidal moments of my life [to that] because I was so ashamed of ever being that. But, actually, that was the part of me that I love so much and accept. … I was so unhappy and I wasn’t following my truth, especially in terms of being a model.”

Delevingne added at the time: “I’m an androgynous person. I love being a woman and dressing up and doing all that, but I also love being a rough and tumble ‘man.’ I feel so much more comfortable in the fluidity of what it is to be just a human and to be an animal, almost, because that’s what we are. To trust in your own instincts.”

The Pan star previously told Vogue in 2016 that she spent “a long time” accepting that she was attracted to partners of the same sex.

Now she identifies as “pansexual,” telling Variety in 2020: “However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she,’ I fall in love with the person — and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person.”