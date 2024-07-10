Cardi B is bringing back oversized bags.

Cardi, 31, rocked a silver $12,000 Chanel bag while exploring Paris with husband Offset and their kids, daughter Kulture, 6, and Wave, 2, on Tuesday, July 9. Her purse featured the brand’s signature quilted silhouette, the iconic “CC” logo and a dainty chain strap. (Offset is also the father of son Jordan, 14, whom he shares with ex Justine Watson, Kody, 9, whom he shares with ex Oriel Jamie, and daughter Kalea, 9, whom he shares with Shya L’Amour.)

Cardi paired the accessory with an airy dress featuring a plunging neckline, a halter top and floral flowy skirt. She completed her getup with black leather ballet flats and silver chain necklaces. She was also seen pushing a $4,600 Dior stroller.

For glam, Cardi sported a full face of makeup including glossy lips, winged eyeliner, long lashes, rosy cheeks and subtle eyeshadow. Her extra-long brunette hair featured hot pink highlights and was worn down and straightened.

Related: Cardi B’s Best Boundary-Pushing Style Moments Cardi B knows how to have fun with fashion. The rapper turns every red carpet into her own personal runway, blessing Us with designs that only she can wear. Cardi is known to push fashion boundaries in outfits that feature optical illusions, statuesque silhouettes and sometimes raw materials. Take the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, […]

Offset, 32, for his part, rocked a black graphic crewneck, charcoal ombré shorts, dark clogs and a silver chain.

Elsewhere during their Parisian outing, the parents were seen exploring Disneyland with their kids, presumably to celebrate Kulture’s birthday on Wednesday, July 10.

Cardi took to Instagram on Wednesday to share moments from Disneyland, including her daughter meeting Cinderella, enjoying rides, a Mickey Mouse-shaped pizza and more.

Last year, Cardi celebrated Kulture’s birthday by gifting her a $25,000 bright pink Hermés Birkin bag. The rapper showed off the gift via Instagram while gushing over her little one.

Related: Cardi B and Offset’s Family Album: See Their Cutest Photos With Daughter Kulture... Family goals! Cardi B and Offset have doted over their little ones through the years. “I’m sooo in love with my child. It makes me wanna cry. I don’t know what I did right for God to bless me with this beautiful, loving baby,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper gushed via Twitter in August 2018, one […]

“My baby is five,” Cardi captioned a snap of Kulture posing with the purse. “Happy birthday to my pretty princess,” she continued. “It’s beautiful seeing my girl grow yet makes me a lil sad that my baby is not my little baby no more … Light lil turn up today ‘till the weekend.”

Kulture teamed her designer bag with a fuchsia tutu, strappy sandals and a high ponytail. In a separate snap, she sat at a pink piano while the Birkin rested on the instrument.