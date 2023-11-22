Us Weekly is going international in this week’s “VIP Scene” episode as we transport readers to Paris with a celebrity-approved insider’s guide to the City of Lights.

Jennifer Lopez, George Clooney and more A-listers are frequent travelers to the European destination for a variety of reasons. Case and point: Lopez’s and Ben Affleck‘s July 2022 honeymoon.

The twosome’s adventures included dining at Le Flore en l’Île, with views of Cathedral Norte-Dame and enjoying a cruise down the Seine River — and Us highly recommends following in their footsteps.

If high-end hotels are your cup of tea, Paris bodes two extremely exclusive stays where Hollywood’s finest can be found. The Ritz Paris is a favorite for Clooney, 62, and Vogue’s Anna Wintour, in part because of its lavish rooms (starting at 3,000 euros) and terrace views.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Aldridge and Bella Hadid have been spotted at the equally as lovely Hôtel Costes. The iconic red awnings have made several cameos on camera over the years including episodes of Netflix’s Emily in Paris and The Devil Wears Prada. Just don’t try to book a room during Paris Fashion Week, because it’s sure to be full.

While French cuisine is a must when in Paris, Us challenges visitors to switch it up and try Italian eatery César’s Restaurant in the 8th District. It’s an intimate location nestled near the Arc De Triomphe that has served Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel as well as Selena Gomez and Cardi B.

Last, but not least, you can’t travel to the fashion capital of the world and not shop like the stars. With all the designers available on Rue Saint-Honoré, Us suggests starting at Valentino, where Olivia Palermo and Nicky Hilton love to go, and then hitting up Chanel for a possible Kate Upton or Rihanna sighting.

